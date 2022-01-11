ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Mother gives birth in used car dealership with help from co-workers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carly Moore
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrU4Y_0diZ8v4v00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – An expectant mother’s co-workers at a used-car dealership jumped in to help when she suddenly started labor three weeks early.

Jalisha Maxey-Deveraux went into labor in the bathroom of the CarHop Auto Sales Office in Lakewood, Colorado. The second-time mom was about to leave work to go to a baby shower, but the baby couldn’t wait.

“Never in a million years, felt like it was a movie,” Maxey-Deveraux said. “I called my husband. ‘I think that these are real contractions at this point; they’re not Braxton Hicks anymore.’”

It was then that her co-workers unexpectedly became part of her birth story.

23-year-old bystander rescues 2 kids from icy pond; deputies revive 3rd with CPR

“She was definitely having a contraction,” said Libbie Roan, the dealership’s manager. “I knocked on the door and asked if she was okay. She was like, ‘Yeah, I think I might be in labor’ and I was like ‘OK’!”

“We didn’t have any towels. … We’re a business, we were not in the business of babies,” Roan said. “So we didn’t have a whole lot of supplies.”

“There’s a lot of screaming and a lot of … I don’t want to say anger … but pain going on,” sales representative Jacob Cloutier said. “A lot of it, on my end, was just remaining calm, trying to keep her calm and trying to keep her breathing.”

“The West Metro Fire Department showed up, after I had caught the baby,” said Cloutier, who was able to draw on the experience of his son’s birth to help Maxey-Deveraux deliver her daughter. “I’m just very grateful that there were no complications.”

Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize

Baby Jhersi weighs only 5 lbs. 9 oz., but she’s healthy. Back at home on maternity leave, Maxey-Deveraux is thankful for her co-workers.

“[Cloutier] stood up and did what he had to do and helped me out and I really appreciate it because I don’t know if she would have been OK if he hadn’t,” Maxey-Deveraux said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County helps build connections between kids and animals

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE)- Children and young people spent an afternoon lending a helping hand to some furry paws. Young volunteers were encouraged to join the Literacy for Companionship program with the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, for students this gives them an opportunity to be more comfortable with reading out loud. Tonya Blanchard, Executive […]
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

One dead after LaGrange County toll road crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after a car crash on a toll road near the Indiana-Michigan state line. Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to a one-car crash near the 128-mile marker on the I-80/90 Toll Road in LaGrange County. When troopers […]
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Lakewood, CO
Cars
City
Lakewood, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Dealership#Vehicles#Kdvr#Auto Sales Office#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WANE 15

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin's phone was turned over Friday to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York, who will gather the information from the phone and provide it to Santa Fe County investigators, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
SANTA FE, NM
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy