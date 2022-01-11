Albuquerque's Build With Robots reports Series A round totaling $5 million

About the job As an Albuquerque Business First Account Executive, you will work with market leaders and trailblazers who know and trust us to deliver news and information that impacts their business. You will have a seat at the table with the business community's most influential and affluent professionals. We are looking for select individuals who are driven to succeed and value high expectations. Qualified candidates thrive in a dynamic, challenging and hard-charging environment. They are confident self-starters with a results-focused orientation and a proven track record of exceeding expectations. With a strong desire to represent the best of the communities that we serve, Business First enthusiastically invites diversity of race, thought and experience. As an Account Executive, you will create and maximize revenue generation. You will foster and grow relationships with high-target prospects and valued clients while working in collaboration with your local and corporate-based teams. - Continually prospect and generate high-quality targets using our sales process - Meet key performance metrics and goals on a weekly/monthly and annual basis - Actively diversifying client base by offering strategic solutions with a viable revenue mix - Develop and present customized advertising solutions - Effectively manage sales pipeline and revenue gaps using Salesforce - Constant development of market intelligence and general business acumen - Cultivate relationships within the business community through consistent networking and attendance at all Business First sponsored events - Exhibit a coachable mindset and take an active role in training and development - Three to five years of sales experience preferred; recent graduates considered - A strong orientation to strategic thinking, communicating, influencing and building relationships at all levels - Ability to simultaneously manage short and long-term opportunities - Strong organizational, analytical and written/oral communication skills - The ability to work independently in a constantly changing environment - A team player who thrives in collaborative environments and partners across all departments and levels College degree or comparable work experience - Proficiency with all Microsoft Office products (Microsoft Excel, Outlook, OneDrive, Word, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Teams) This Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Company considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by applicable city, state or federal law. Appropriate CDC guidelines are being followed for the protection of our employees and customers.

