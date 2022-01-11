ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque's Build With Robots reports Series A round totaling $5 million

By Collin Krabbe
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 5 days ago
Build With Robots, which is continuing to capitalize on the demand for disinfecting services, has started the new year with a $5 million funding round. The company confirmed the Series A round with Business First on Monday. It includes a $1 million convertible note that brings the total to $5 million,...

Albuquerque Business First

New CEO to oversee 'tremendous' growth and other changes at Meow Wolf

With a digital shift in how the company interacts with customers, Meow Wolf’s new CEO Jose Tolosa is ready to scale up the Santa Fe arts firm. The "biggest advancement" of the past 14 years is that "technology has become personalized,” Tolosa said in a Jan. 12 interview with Albuquerque Business First. It is still unclear what exactly that will mean for Meow Wolf.
SANTA FE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque EV charging startup has plans for project at major U.S. port

Soon, a major port in the Southeast may be buzzing with Albuquerque-based Go-Station Inc.'s electric-vehicle charging platform. In the coming months, Go-Station expects to break ground on EV charging for passenger vehicles and larger trucks at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, which processed 38.4 million tons of cargo in 2020. The company's charging stations are already available in Albuquerque at the Winrock Town Center in Uptown. But Go-Station could serve a different type of customer at the Port of Savannah.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Houston energy company settles with New Mexico over "improper" remediation work in the San Juan Basin

The oil and gas operator was previously given a notice of violation last August and was fined $1.62 million for 10 violations before the settlement was reached, according to previous Albuquerque Business First reporting. Join Albuquerque Business First for this one-of-a-kind event that brings together women in a casual, fast-paced...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
