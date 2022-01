The Minnesota Gophers will play their final non-conference series of the season this weekend when they host the Alaska Nanooks at 3M Arena. It’s a rescheduled series that originally was to be the season opener, but was postponed due to COVID issues with the Alaska team. Meanwhile three months later, COVID is still a thing and Minnesota will be missing a few players this weekend due to COVID. Oh yeah, and that whole new goalie who has never started an actual college game that counts things. Junior goalie Justen Close is expected to make his first actual collegiate start on Friday night now that Jack LaFontaine is off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Hopefully Minnesota will have enough depth in the rest of the lineup after injuries and COVID to not leave him out to dry.

