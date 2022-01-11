ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Withings buys Impeto Medical

By Chris Newmarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithings announced today that it will acquire Impeto Medical and its technology for detecting and tracking peripheral neuropathies. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Withings plans to first use the Impeto Medical tech in its Body Scan smart scale platform, which it announced last week at...

