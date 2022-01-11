ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Gear: RockBoard Power Block

By Bass Musician
bassmusicianmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RockBoard Power Block is a compact multi-power supply for effects pedals and offers 10 power slots for the parallel power supply of up to 10 pedals. With a total of 1,200 mA for the eight 9V connections and a total of 800...

bassmusicianmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Roland’s New Online Experience

I’m pretty sure that most musicians feel the way I do. I miss the local music store. And while online shopping is convenient it’s hard to think that it will be the only way to buy musical instrument gear. But there is something new on the horizon: Roland’s first-of-its-kind retail experience at the new Roland Store. The iconic instrument manufacturer is looking to capitalize on in-store retail trends with a new take on customizable in-store setups. It combines technology and music for what might just be the future of shopping for us musicians.
RETAIL
soundandvision.com

New Gear for the New Year

HiFiMan Revives Popular Planar-Magnetic Headphones. New York’s HiFiMan is kicking off its 15th year in business with an update of one of its most popular open-back planar-magnetic headphones, the Edition X. The new Edition XS ($499) features a handful of technical and ergonomic upgrades intended to improve audio performance...
ELECTRONICS
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Review: Holeyboard Pedalboard

I recently received a Holeyboard Pedalboard for review and after putting it together it became obvious that it is a very cool design!. One of the cool things about the Holeyboard Pedalboard is that you can order the pedalboard in sections and customize exactly what you would need. I being a pedal freak, received a Base Module which includes an elevated portion is 16” X 14” X 4.7”. It attaches to an Expansion Module which includes an elevated portion that is 16″ X 14” X 4.58” long and finally I added a Footpedal module that is 5.5” X 13” X 8”.
BICYCLES
T3.com

Amazon has power tool deals on Bosch pro and Einhell DIY gear today!

If Blue Monday is getting you down, why not get tooled up and do some DIY? There's nothing quite so cathartic as drilling big holes, mending broken furniture and creating new additions to your home using only your sweat, toil and a choice selection of cut-price power tools. You'll always find some of the best cordless drills among the bargains when sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around, but as everyone knows, the very best prices are usually to be found at other times of the year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#The Rockboard Power Block#Ma#18v Dc Incl#Dc#Eu#Au Nz#Ac
Hot Hardware

HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway!

With 2021 behind us (thankfully!) and CES 2022 just about to kick off, we thought it would be a great time to give away yet another batch of fresh, new tech gear. And so, right on the heals of a couple of our amazing giveaways that recently concluded, we are going to keep the party going and offer up yet more HOT new tech, brought you by Lenovo!
ELECTRONICS
KEYT

Polish miners block coal for power plants to demand pay hike

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Miners employed by Poland’s largest coal company are blocking deliveries of the fossil fuel to power plants to demand higher pay to keep pace with surging consumer prices. Protesters on Tuesday are stopping trains leaving the Halemba mine and other mines of the Polish Coalmining Group in the southern Silesia region. They’re demanding higher pay for weekend shifts and clear declarations that wages this year will rise to offset inflation of almost 8%. The action is planned for two days and could affect power generation at large state-run plants, which provide most of Poland’s energy. Individual buyers can still purchase coal for heating their homes. The mining company says it’s ready for talks through a mediator.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Cruising World

A Look at New Electronic Gear for 2022

It’s fair to say that the marine industry is having a moment, likely spurred by at least three significant factors: the still-churning pandemic, a buoyant stock market, and historically low interest rates. While this is great news for many marine-facing businesses, the on-the-dock reality is that the brokerage markets have been scoured, and the wait times for new boats are being quoted in years rather than months. While this is quite a lengthy wait time, sailors looking for kit will find that the equipment tents at upcoming winter shows are filled with new innovations and electronics that can help breathe fresh life into the boat you have now. Here’s a roundup, then, of new electronics gear you might want to check out for any projects and upgrades that you’re pondering for 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
altchar.com

New World will soon allow 590+ gear upgrades from Umbral Shards

The recent Umbral Shards changes have not been received well by the community as a whole. Umbral SHards is a new end-game resource, for an end-game that doesn't really exist all that much now, and is something players don't feel like they needed or asked for. However, with their response to the player feedback, developers have shown that they are at least trying to work with the community and listening to it:
VIDEO GAMES
wpguynews.com

WordPress 5.9 to Introduce New API for Locking Blocks

The advent of block themes delivers more creative power into the hands of users, but there are times when theme authors may want to lock down key elements of a design and its designated content areas. First introduced in Gutenberg 11.6, the upcoming WordPress 5.9 release will include a new API for locking blocks.
SOFTWARE
SPY

Review: LG’s UltraGear GP9 Gaming Soundbar Is a Compact Solution to Your Audio Woes

When considering speakers for PC gaming, a soundbar isn’t the first thing that may come to mind. Typically associated with a home theater setup, a soundbar is a cost-effective way to get a more robust audio setup. When applying that logic to gaming, however, a soundbar does make more sense; having a way to elevate the audio quality to something home theater worthy furthers the overall experience. That’s the goal LG set for itself with the UltraGear GP9, which the brand sent to SPY for review.    LG UltraGear GP9: What We Liked The UltraGear is pretty distinctive in its design, with its...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Leica’s M11 Is the Red Dot’s Most Refined Compact Digital Camera Yet

Leica M cameras don’t change very often. In fact, the basic concept has changed very little in seven decades. The first model in the series—the M3—was introduced in 1954 and helped revolutionize handheld photography. The small, Bauhaus-inspired design fitted in the palm of your hand, while the innovative, rangefinder system allowed the user to compose and focus at the same time, something that wasn’t previously possible. Those users ended up being some of the biggest names in photography. Helen Levitt, Joel Meyerowitz, Ropert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Garry Winogrand—the list of iconic photographers that used Leicas is endless. That original formula was...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

A Tesla vehicle equipped with a next-generation battery was able to travel more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge.The first road test of the Gemini battery, developed by Detroit-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE), achieved nearly double the typical range that a standard Tesla Model S is able to achieve, and more than the highest range of any mass-produced gasoline-powered vehicles.Travelling across Michigan, the results “set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry”, according to ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most...
CARS
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy