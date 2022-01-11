ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nakobe Dean Sure Would Look Nice in an Eagles Uniform

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watched the National Championship game on Monday night, you saw NFL talent all over the field, especially on the defensive side of the ball. ESPN even presented a graphic that should be blown up, printed out, and plastered all over Howie Roseman’s office in preparation for the 2022...

