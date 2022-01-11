Nakobe Dean Sure Would Look Nice in an Eagles Uniform

Nakobe Dean is off to the NFL after a stellar junior season. Dean shared the news Friday, via his Instagram account. Dean collected multiple accolades in 2021, including the Butkus Award, first-team All-SEC honors by the Associated Press and conference coaches and first-team All-America recognition from the AP, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Sporting News and numerous other publications. Dean started his junior season with a bang, logging a career-high 2 sacks in the Week 1 win over Clemson. In the postseason, he posted another career-high: 5 quarterback hurries against Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Dean finished his junior season with 72 tackles, including a team-leading 10.5 for loss, 31 QB hurries, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions.
Comments / 0