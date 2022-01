Ready to wed! After a whirlwind courtship, Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to Hannah Wissmann. The Arkansas native, 23, announced the news on Thursday, January 6, with an Instagram post that included several photos of him popping the question. “She said YES!!!!” he wrote of his new fiancée, 26. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO