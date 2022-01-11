Speaker Hortman asks colleagues to get vaccinated or test weekly

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman is calling for her colleagues to either get vaccinated or tested weekly along with wearing a face covering while at work ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

Speaker Hortman Letter by Dan Edwards on Scribd

In a letter sent yesterday, the Democratic state representative says she'll ask the Rules and Legislative Administration Committee to approve the policy that would go into effect on February 9th.

While legislative staff is under the Emergency Temporary Standard, OSHA says that elected officials are not mandated under the ETS.

She says the rules would reflect standards that were announced in November by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, although they apply only to private employers with 100 or more employees.

The letter states that those who do not comply COULD be subject to discipline.