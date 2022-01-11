Hands On: 'Infernax' Blends The Best Of Zelda II And Castlevania II While Skipping The Flaws

The second installment in The Legend of Zelda series titled The Adventure of Link is often considered the black sheep of the family. Despite being one of the best-selling games in the entire series, many fans hate it and with good reason. The game is tough and I do mean tough. Very few gamers have the patience to sit through it and very few players have the skills to climb to the top of Death Valley, not to mention finishing the game. Anyone who has played Zelda II can tell you how difficult beating the simplest of enemies can be, nevermind the boss battles. Enemies like Fokka, Iron Knuckle, and Moblin might as well be final bosses because it takes a lot of fast reflexes to defeat each of these swashbuckling foes. Not only will you encounter them multiple times in each dungeon, but if you lose all of your lives (which you will), the game sends you all the way back to the start. And by that, I don’t mean the start of the dungeon that you were exploring, but the start of the entire game. Players must be prepared for repeated failure when sitting down to play Zelda II, but that is sort of what makes the game so great. The sense of accomplishment a player feels when finishing Zelda II is unmatched by any other game in the Zelda series. The Adventure of Link was a bold and radical departure for the series, but a brilliant one at that, and one of the greatest games ever made!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO