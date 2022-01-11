ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hands On: 'Infernax' Blends The Best Of Zelda II And Castlevania II While Skipping The Flaws

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eShop is not short of retro-styled titles that show due reverence to iconic games of the 8- and 16-bit eras. From feisty ninjas in the likes of The Messenger and Cyber Shadow, to high profile efforts like Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and its sequel, there are plenty of titles...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
goombastomp.com

Best of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast: A Heated Debate About Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link was an incredibly assured attempt to rewrite the rules of the entire series. Unfortunately, most people just don’t like change and because it was different and harder than the original, many fans of the series hated the entry. Fast forward more than two decades and we decided to revisit the black sheep of the Zelda family. What follows is a segment from episode 46 of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast in which Ricky, Patrick, Tim, and Arron got into a heated argument about the merits of Zelda II. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link – A Brilliant, Radical and Refreshing Departure from its Predecessor

The second installment in The Legend of Zelda series titled The Adventure of Link is often considered the black sheep of the family. Despite being one of the best-selling games in the entire series, many fans hate it and with good reason. The game is tough and I do mean tough. Very few gamers have the patience to sit through it and very few players have the skills to climb to the top of Death Valley, not to mention finishing the game. Anyone who has played Zelda II can tell you how difficult beating the simplest of enemies can be, nevermind the boss battles. Enemies like Fokka, Iron Knuckle, and Moblin might as well be final bosses because it takes a lot of fast reflexes to defeat each of these swashbuckling foes. Not only will you encounter them multiple times in each dungeon, but if you lose all of your lives (which you will), the game sends you all the way back to the start. And by that, I don’t mean the start of the dungeon that you were exploring, but the start of the entire game. Players must be prepared for repeated failure when sitting down to play Zelda II, but that is sort of what makes the game so great. The sense of accomplishment a player feels when finishing Zelda II is unmatched by any other game in the Zelda series. The Adventure of Link was a bold and radical departure for the series, but a brilliant one at that, and one of the greatest games ever made!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Kirby's New Switch Game Appears To Include amiibo Support

While there are no details about the amiibo that will be supported or what they will do in-game, it seems Nintendo might have plans to reprint some of the previous Kirby ones. Last week, a user over on Reddit, spotted new listings for the Kirby and Smash Bros. Kirby amiibo - with a re-release possibly taking place at some point next month.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Game Design#Castlevania#Classic Games#The Messenger#Berzerk Studio#Just Shapes Beats#The Arcade Crew#Dotemu
Nintendo Life

UK Charts: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Stays Top For A Second Consecutive Week

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 8th January, revealing that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained on top for a second week in a row. The news means that, despite the game launching way back in 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has so far been top of the charts in the UK for the entirety of 2022 so far (yes, we're aware it's only been ten days). The streak will no doubt come to an end at some point, but it's impressive to see that Switch's best-selling game is still doing the business after all this time.
FIFA
Nintendo Life

Out Now: Dual Souls: The Last Bearer Brings Tactical Street Fighter-Inspired Action To Switch

Available as we speak on Nintendo Switch is Dual Souls: The Last Bearer, a 2D fighting game inspired by classics of the genre. It appeared on the Switch eShop last week with little fanfare, in part thanks to the absence of Nintendo's usual weekly Download update. The game, developed by Galip Kartoğlu and published by Stun Games, boasts a selection of unique fighters, each with their own styles and moves, as well as an emphasis on tactical fighting – you won't just be hammering every button as fast as you can here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Nintendo Life

'Unlock The Cat', A Minimalist Block Puzzler, Slides Onto Switch This Week

Qubyte Interactive and MiniCactus Games have announced that their brand new game, Unlock the Cat, will hit Switch this Thursday 13th January. Taking inspiration from classic Klotski puzzles — that's sliding block puzzles to us layfolk — the game sees players attempt to rescue a cute little kitty by moving a variety of objects around a board in order to open up a path home for the stranded creature.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Nintendo Fan Creates A Steel Case For Their Switch Dock

"You gave your Switch Beskar armor" A Switch fan over the Nintendo Switch subreddit has shown off a custom-made case made entirely out of steel. To clarify, this creation by 'Destroyer1102' isn't actually a functioning dock, but a steel case that wraps around the official base unit. It appears to...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Save Yourself The Bother Of Completing NES Games With This New Book

(We're joking, of course) While some people might consider the technology behind the NES to be rather crude these days, there's no denying that some of its games were absolutely brutal. Anyone who has successfully bested the likes of Ghosts 'n Goblins or Castlevania II: Simon's Quest will know that...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Ocean's Heart Is A Cute Zelda-Inspired Adventure Destined For Switch

The Legend of Zelda inspires a lot of game makers, and sometimes that is very much worn on the creator's sleeve. Ocean's Heart is one such title that doesn't hide the fact that it's trying to give its own spin on Nintendo's iconic franchise, with developer Max Mraz now teaming up with Nordcurrent to bring the game to Switch - it arrives on 10th February priced at $14.99/€14.99/£13.49.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Reveals The Top 15 Most-Downloaded Switch Games In December 2021 (Europe)

Nintendo has shared an updated list of Europe's most-downloaded Switch eShop games, revealing which titles were the most popular during December 2021. Perhaps a result of families getting together over the holidays, Mario Party Superstars has claimed the number one spot for the month. There's nothing like a good old argument over who's stealing whose stars and who punched who during that last minigame after Christmas dinner, huh?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Eternal Radiance Finally Shines On Switch eShop This Week

Visualnoveler's Eternal Radiance, which first released back in April of 2020 and is currently sat on a "very positive" user rating over on Steam, is getting a Switch release on 13th January. The game, which is a 50/50 mix of visual novel and JRPG, sees players step into the shoes...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Square Enix's Chocobo GP Will Include Different Types Of Vehicles

Mario Kart might be the one making headlines recently, but there is one other kart racer on the way. Chocobo GP launches exclusively on Switch on March 25th and while we've already seen a fair bit of footage of the game, there's still more to learn about it. In the...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Out Now: Radirgy Swag Unleashes Vertical Shoot 'Em Up Action On Switch

More than two years after its Japanese Switch version arrived, RS34's vertical shooter, Radirgy Swag, has finally seen a western release with the digital version of the game going live on the eShop just yesterday. The latest entry in the Radirgy series, this colourful arcade shooter has a unique twist...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Gallery: 34 Glorious New Screenshots Of Kirby And The Forgotten Land

You've probably already seen the news that Kirby and the Forgotten Land has been given a confirmed release date for Switch, but Nintendo's treated us to much more than a date today. On this page, you'll find a whopping 34 new screenshots of the game to enjoy. It's looking simply...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy