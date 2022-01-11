ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accolade surged 25% this morning: what’s fuelling the stock?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccolade reported upbeat Q3 results and gave strong future guidance. Piper Sandler slashed its price target on ACCD to $35 a share on Friday. Shares of the U.S. company jumped nearly 25% on Tuesday morning. Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) opened about 25% up on Tuesday after the...

Should I buy Wells Fargo shares after strong Q4 results?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares have advanced more than 20% since the beginning of 2022 year, and the bank reported strong fourth-quarter results this Friday. Wells Fargo has proven its stability in 2021, and CEO Charles Scharf said that the outlook for the upcoming quarters remains positive. Momentum...
Kansas City Star

What’s in Barron’s List of 15 Stocks to Cope with Inflation

With Wednesday’s news that consumer prices soared 7% last year, you may be looking for stocks that protect you from inflation. Recent research from Hartford Funds strategist Sean Markowicz, as reported by Barron’s, identified five sectors that tend to generate positive returns in periods of inflation: utilities, real estate investment trusts, energy, consumer staples and healthcare.
Forbes

What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Beyond Meat Stock?

Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ: BYND) shot up 13% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 1.6% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, BYND stock has increased (4.6% and 7.5%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both occasions. BYND stock surged after the company announced that its Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are now available in three dishes on the menu of Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada. Canada is the second Pizza Hut market to feature Beyond Meat ingredients. The company’s Beyond Meat Pizzas are now a permanent menu item in the U.K. following a pilot program started in 2021. Additionally, Beyond Meat released its chicken alternative at Yum! Brands’ KFC. Privately held Panda Express and A&W Canada have also released menu items with Beyond Fried Chicken. Beyond Meat generates most of its revenue from beef-alternative products. So increasingly diversifying its revenue away from beef-alternative products is likely to help the company.
invezz.com

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade surged 25% this morning: what’s fuelling the stock?. Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) opened about 25% up on Tuesday after the software and technology company reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter last night. Q3 results Accolade said its net income printed at $22.5 million in Q3 that translates to 31 cents per share. In…
investing.com

Accolade Shares Surge After Q3 Earnings

Investing.com — Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD ) shares jumped 26.5% on Tuesday after it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The workplace benefits technology company announced earnings per share of 31 cents on revenue of $83.45 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated a per-share loss of 77 cents on revenue of $75.89 million.
invezz.com

Best biotech ETFs to buy in 2022

Biotechnology is an industry of pivotal growth and peaks investor interest. This page provides an overview of the best biotech ETFs this year. Biotechnology is an important and innovative sector of the market. The potential for growth entices investors because if a biotech company’s plans hit fruition, investors stand to gain record returns. This page offers our experts’ selection of the best biotech ETFs on the market today.
invezz.com

Near Protocol coin rallying as wider crypto market bleeds: here is where to buy NEAR

NEAR Protocol coin is currently trading at $16.11. Its price has risen by 19.09% in the last 24 hours. Here is a brief guide on where to buy the NEAR coin. As the larger crypto market bleeds, the Near Protocol coin has been making headlines with its bullish rally. It set a new all-time high of $17.60 on January 4, this year, and despite the short pullback analysts expect the price to continue rallying.
invezz.com

Tilray stock jumped 20% this morning: here’s why

Tilray Inc reports mixed results for its fiscal second quarter. It is now the leading medical cannabis company in Europe. Shares of Tilray Inc are up nearly 20% on Monday morning. Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) on Monday said its revenue in the fiscal second quarter came in weaker-than-expected. The stock...
Forbes

What’s Next For Target’s Stock?

Target’s stock (NYSE: TGT), the second-largest discount chain in the U.S., has declined 3% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands near $231. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned an almost flat growth during the same period. The retailer saw a strong third-quarter performance despite facing challenges with supply chain issues, shortages in labor, difficult year-over-year comparison to 2020, and resurgence of Covid variants. In Q3, the retailer’s comparable sales increased 12.7% on top of the 20.7% gain accomplished in 2020 - still beating the consensus expectation of +8.3%. Target pointed to continued strength in-store sales, same-day digital fulfillment services, and double-digit growth in all five of its core merchandising categories. That said, Target’s stock is down since the Q3 earnings announcement despite this recent outperformance.
invezz.com

Top undervalued cannabis stocks to watch in 2022

Cannabis market stocks have struggled to post a positive bottom line in the last 12 months. As a result, it is difficult to find stocks with a positive P/E ratio. GrowGeneration and Hydrofarm Holdings are among the few that stand out. Very few cannabis stocks managed a positive bottom line...
