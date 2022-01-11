Accolade surged 25% this morning: what’s fuelling the stock?

Beyond Meat stock (NASDAQ: BYND) shot up 13% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 1.6% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, BYND stock has increased (4.6% and 7.5%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both occasions. BYND stock surged after the company announced that its Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are now available in three dishes on the menu of Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut restaurants in Canada. Canada is the second Pizza Hut market to feature Beyond Meat ingredients. The company’s Beyond Meat Pizzas are now a permanent menu item in the U.K. following a pilot program started in 2021. Additionally, Beyond Meat released its chicken alternative at Yum! Brands’ KFC. Privately held Panda Express and A&W Canada have also released menu items with Beyond Fried Chicken. Beyond Meat generates most of its revenue from beef-alternative products. So increasingly diversifying its revenue away from beef-alternative products is likely to help the company.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO