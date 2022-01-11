ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Covid-19 pushes the US health care system to the brink

Kingsport Times-News
 6 days ago

Covid-19 cases are rising again and...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

COVID-19 case confirmed at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home resident in Lowville has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, January 3, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that a resident at its Residential Health Care Facility was found to be COVID-positive. According to LCHS, this resident resides on the first floor of the facility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Covid#Cnn
capitolnewsillinois.com

Surge of COVID-19 cases stresses Illinois health care

Gov. JB Pritzker provides a COVID-19 update during a news conference Monday in Chicago. Pritzker warned that hospitalizations are as high as they were last winter before vaccines were readily available to the public.(Credit: blueroomstream.com) Capitol News Illinois. As omicron surges across the state, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Monday that...
ILLINOIS STATE
bctv.org

Tower Health Updates on COVID-19 Testing, Accessing Care, and Quarantine

As COVID-19 volumes surge in the community with Delta and the new Omicron variant, Tower Health is providing the community with guidance for testing, accessing care, and current quarantine guidelines. Tower Health is following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on vaccination recommendations and safety guidelines to protect the community and our staff against COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid-19 testing system to remain under pressure for weeks – health official

The Covid-19 testing system in Ireland is expected to remain under major pressure in the coming days, a senior health official has said.It comes as one teaching union has called for a re-think on the full re-opening of schools, ahead of a meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley.The Government’s party leaders are also expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation.🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, people over 30 and some clinics for 16-29s.⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on...
WORLD
News 12

Health care workers face fatigue as they deal with more COVID-19 patients

COVID-19-related hospitalizations are up in New Jersey. There are currently 6,075 COVID patients in New Jersey hospitals, according to state data. Almost 80 of these patients are at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. At the height of the pandemic, there were 250 patients on ventilators. Now there are only five. But it is up from last month, which is not the direction hospital officials were hoping to see things go.
TEANECK, NJ
Axios

Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions

National Nurses United, a labor union with more than 175,000 members nationwide, organized several strikes across the country Thursday, calling on the hospital industry to "invest in safe staffing." Why it matters: The health care industry has struggled against the backdrop of heightened health risks, worker shortages and burnout, largely...
LABOR ISSUES
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa health care systems report testing shortages, delays amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections

The state’s largest hospital is asking Iowans to get vaccinated and take extra precautions against COVID-19, as the new infections and hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase fueled by the highly transmittable omicron variant. This week, state officials announced statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 923, the highest number since late...
IOWA STATE
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynews4.com

Washoe health district launches notification system for close COVID-19 contacts

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Health District has launched a new notification system to alert residents when they've been a close contact with someone whose tested positive for COVID-19. Starting this week, residents who were exposed to COVID-19 will be notified via email and text message. The health district said the new process will allow for quicker notification of close contacts as the omicron variant surges across the community. The notifications will include instructions on what to do if you're a close contact, which includes a direct link to the website self-isolation and quarantine page.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy