The NFL Playoff Challenge begins on Wild Card Weekend, giving fans and bettors another avenue to stay invested in the action now that the regular season is over. A cross between daily Fantasy football and season-long Fantasy, the NFL Playoff Challenge 2022 requires players to pick lineups for the duration of the playoffs and balance immediate production with long-term results. Players who make it all the way to the Super Bowl are key to successful NFL Playoff Challenge picks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO