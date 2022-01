What an eventful start we have had to the NFL offseason as news and rumors have been flying on coaching/GM candidates each of the four days. The addition of David Culley to the list of fired head coaches created yet another ripple through the NFL — the Texans’ next move will be highly scrutinized. Let’s take a look at what Friday is set to bring in terms of potential news around the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO