Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears During Moving Tribute to Bob Saget

 6 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel honored Bob Saget’s legacy with...

The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’

Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement. The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”
CELEBRITIES
Bob Saget
Jimmy Kimmel
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence After His Death

On Monday (January 10th), Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo broke her silence about the Full House star’s sudden passing in a new statement. In her statement to People, Rizzo reveals that Bob Saget was her absolute everything. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” the Full House star’s wife shared. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Says Bob Saget Emailed Him Two Days Before He Died And Talks How ‘Hard’ It Was To Get Through It

The late Bob Saget made a lot of good friends over the course of his career, as evidenced by the various tributes that have poured in the days since his passing. Just about all of his Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have responded and paid loving tribute to their friend and colleague. However, Saget has also received massive love from notable names within the comedy world, including Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. Fellow comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey also knew Saget and revealed that he received an email from him just two days before his death. Now, he’s opening up about how “hard” it was to get through the message.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
#Memory Lane
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tributes Bob Saget

Sunday Update: America’s Funniest Home Videos released a touching tribute to former host, Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9. Watch Alfonso Ribeiro in the video above. Previously: America’s Funniest Home Videos will pay tribute to Bob Saget Sunday with clips and remembrances. The long-running ABC show shared a preview today. “Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world,” the show says in a statement. “Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, oftentimes, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.” The show’s YouTube account featuring the preview asks viewers to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget became a strong advocate for the scleroderma community after losing his sister to the disease. In the preview clip, Saget is seen in an interview recalling the various voices he used in narrating the home videos, voices that will be immediately recognizable to anyone who ever watched. Saget died on Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida. The show’s tribute will air at the top of Sunday’s episode, Jan. 16 at 7 pm ET/PT. Watch the preview clip above.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Laid to Rest Friday in Small, Intimate Service

Bob Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends. The service for the iconic comic and actor was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star. “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” the actor said earlier in the day via Twitter. According to People, fellow Full House...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Mayer and Jeff Ross Share Emotional Tribute to Bob Saget After Retrieving His Car at Airport

John Mayer and Jeff Ross on Wednesday shared a video made while picking up Bob Saget’s car from Los Angeles International Airport. The singer and comic were close pals with the actor, who died unexpectedly Sunday in Orlando. After spending several days with Saget’s family, the two went together to get his car from LAX and made their video while on the road once they had the vehicle. The duo opened by saying how much they deeply loved the Full House star and how they knew he loved them back, as he told them all the time how valued they were to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
southernillinoisnow.com

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel remembers “the sweetest man,” Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel took time out at the open of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to remember his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. He was 65. “Before we start the show,” an emotional Kimmel addressed the camera, “before the audience gets...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Emotional Bob Saget tribute sees Jimmy Kimmel struggle to maintain composure on his late-night show

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to keep his composure during a heartfelt tribute to his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget on his late-night show Monday. Kimmel began his broadcast by acknowledging the tragic news that Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Sunday at age 65. News of the comedian’s death shocked fans, his former co-stars and many other celebrity friends, including the late-night host.
CELEBRITIES

