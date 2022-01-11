ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Old Dominion Freight Line is cut at Evercore ISI after 'massive' 2021 performance

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvercore ISI downgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to an In Line rating from Outperform even as it calls the company one of the best it has covered in the sector over the last 20 years. Analyst Jonathan Chappell: "The...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

AMC chief is 'in' after selling latest $7 million in company stock

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron disclosed the sale of another tranche of his company stock - what he says is the last of the planned sales he previewed last August - and now says "I am in!" In an SEC filing, the company notes Aron sold another 312,500 shares...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is Insignia Systems Stock A Buy Or Sell After The Recent Jump?

ISIG is the latest "meme stock", surging by over 400% in recent months, based on an apparent short-squeeze. Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash gains after Evercore calls the stock a structural COVID winner

Evercore ISI upgrades Door Dash (NYSE:DASH) to an Outperform rating after having it lined up at In Line. In its note released after the market closed, the firm also added DASH to its Tactical Action & Positioning Outperform List on the expectation for a near-term rally. Some of the reasons...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Dominion Freight Line#Freight#Dominion#Isi#Evercore Isi#Odfl#Eps
Benzinga

Evercore ISI Cuts Mohawk Industries Price Target By 15%

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim downgraded Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) to In-Line from Outperform with a price target of $195, down from $229. The firm forecasts flat housing starts in FY22, but double-digit growth in completions and home prices, noted Kim. The analyst sees a multi-year period of strong double-digit...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Houlihan Lokey and Moelis upgraded at Goldman; Evercore cut in '22 outlook

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden sees M&A activity staying strong in 2022 and helping advisors and boutique investment banks, with strength also in equity capital markets and equities trading with "upside optionality in energy, Europe, and biotech." Sees the greatest risk of deceleration in fixed income, currencies & commodities ("FICC"),...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BP upgraded at Evercore ISI as low-carbon fears overplayed

BP (BP +4.5%) jumps to a two-month high as Evercore ISI upgrades shares to Outperform from In-Line with a $36 price target, citing rising returns driven by its upstream business and strong project execution. BP's big projects "improve margin mix for the aggregate upstream," which will become more visible in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

PayPal tops Evercore ISI's payment stock picks for 2022

Evercore ISI analysts led by David Togut name PayPal Holdings (PYPL -0.0%) as top payment pick for 2022, as they see the stock benefiting from e-commerce growth continuing this year. That's followed by Mastercard (MA +0.8%), Equifax (EFX +0.1%), and Accenture (ACN -0.6%), in order of investment preference, the analysts...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Novocure upgraded to in-line at Evercore ISI; sees 9% upside

Evercore ISI has upgraded Novocure (NVCR +6.9%) from underperform to inline, but is maintaining its price target at $82 (~9% upside). Novocure shares were down ~53% in 2021. In its late-stage pipeline, the company has completed enrollment for Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) for stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer; TTFields for ovarian cancer; and TTFields for gastric adenocarcinoma.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of New York Mellon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.98B (+1.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Silvergate Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+53.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.4M (+99.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

My Dividend Portfolio: December 2021 Update - 100 Holdings, 27 Buys, 1 Sell

Inflation concerns have started to affect market sentiment, but it is highly uncertain if that will lead to a real market correction or just some short-term dips. Starting in May, I have been reducing the volume of my monthly investment activity given elevated valuations and my desire to save cash either for investment or some other endeavors. The stock markets have been very kind to me over the last couple of years as I did manage to build some decent positions at a good cost basis. Nowadays, however, while the markets are continuing to move up with every dip getting bought ferociously, I hardly see any attractive prices.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Delta Air Lines rallies and lifts peers after guiding for profitability

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports adjusted operating revenue of $8.4B in Q4. That tally marks a recovery of 74% of the revenue churned up for the same quarter in 2019 on a 79% recovery in capacity. The carrier points to robust leisure demand, improving corporate travel and strong holiday bookings...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did JD.com stock jump up today? Atlantic Equities starts with overweight rating

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares surged on Tuesday after Atlantic Equities started coverage on the Chinese e-commerce company with an overweight rating and a $100 price target. JD.com (JD) gained more than 10% to finish at $76.76, sitting near a one month high. Volume was also heavy, as more than 27 million shares changed hands, more than 2.7 times the average daily volume of just over 10 million.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy