The San Francisco 49ers edged into the NFL Playoffs by defeating the Rams in overtime in Los Angeles last Sunday. Winners of seven of their last nine, the 49ers will now head to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team that enters with the pressure of great expectations. Notably, this is the only NFL Wild Card game that does not feature a rematch of a game or games from the regular season, although this playoff pairing certainly evokes memories of the great postseason battles between these two franchises in the 1990s.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO