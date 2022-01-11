Nebraska hospital CEOs warn that COVID may overwhelm system

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hospital officials are warning that the state’s health care system could quickly be overwhelmed over the next couple weeks if virus cases continue to surge at their current pace.

Hospitals are already struggling to find enough beds and staff to treat all their patients, and virus hospitalizations are expected to increase dramatically over the next couple weeks as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads.

Plus, many doctors and nurses are currently out sick with COVID-19 or having to quarantine because of exposure to the virus.

Todd Consbruck, CEO of Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, said Monday the sickest patients at his hospital are waiting significantly longer for transfers.

