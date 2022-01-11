ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska hospital CEOs warn that COVID may overwhelm system

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0ZPF_0diZ1cIt00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska hospital officials are warning that the state’s health care system could quickly be overwhelmed over the next couple weeks if virus cases continue to surge at their current pace.

Hospitals are already struggling to find enough beds and staff to treat all their patients, and virus hospitalizations are expected to increase dramatically over the next couple weeks as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads.

Health officials let COVID-infected staff stay on the job

Plus, many doctors and nurses are currently out sick with COVID-19 or having to quarantine because of exposure to the virus.

Todd Consbruck, CEO of Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, said Monday the sickest patients at his hospital are waiting significantly longer for transfers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach high unseen since 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa hasn’t been this high since 2020, with nearly 1,000 people currently being treated. The Iowa Department of Public Health released an update Friday morning revealing 998 people are in Iowa hospitals with the coronavirus. The last time there were more people […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
KCAU 9 News

Hundreds of Sioux City students, staff test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is reporting hundreds of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. According to the SCCSD’s website, 200 students in the district have reported testing positive for COVID-19 for the week of January 10-14. Along with the 200 students, 109 staff members have also […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Covid#Weather#Ap#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy