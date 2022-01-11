Covid-19 pushes the US health care system to the brink

Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than 3,300 people are fighting COVID-19 in hospitals across Virginia, according to Friday's update from the commonwealth. That's the highest count since the pandemic began. The last record was at a point in January 2021 with approximately 3,200 hospitalized patients statewide. Today's surge driven...
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home resident in Lowville has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, January 3, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that a resident at its Residential Health Care Facility was found to be COVID-positive. According to LCHS, this resident resides on the first floor of the facility.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn't deterring state leaders, who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency. The Republican-dominated state legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday, planning to quickly take up actions that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said will allow...
Gov. JB Pritzker provides a COVID-19 update during a news conference Monday in Chicago. Pritzker warned that hospitalizations are as high as they were last winter before vaccines were readily available to the public.(Credit: blueroomstream.com) Capitol News Illinois. As omicron surges across the state, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Monday that...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As South Carolina health officials report a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions, there are once again strains on health systems — and in particular — emergency departments. "We've had extreme increases in our volume of patients coming to the emergency department," said Dr....
State officials say Minnesota’s health system is the most-hard pressed since the start of the pandemic, because of a surge in COVID cases but also other illnesses. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the omicron variant is much more transmissible — and so…. “While the average case of omicron...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holiday festivities may have come to an end, but local doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is still here. UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Yealy says they’re seeing more COVID hospitalizations. “We’ve had a continuous increase over the past seven to 10 days,” said...
As COVID-19 volumes surge in the community with Delta and the new Omicron variant, Tower Health is providing the community with guidance for testing, accessing care, and current quarantine guidelines. Tower Health is following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on vaccination recommendations and safety guidelines to protect the community and our staff against COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses.
Staff shortages due to COVID — and, possibly, the omicron variant — are worrisome when it comes to restaurant and retail workers, but in a disturbing development, San Diego hospitals are now reporting large amounts of positive cases among their employees as well. The news comes in the...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Like across the state, Brevard County is also seeing shortages of COVID-19 self-tests and monoclonal treatments. Nearly 24% of Brevard County’s population has tested positive for COVID-19, tracking just slightly below the state’s weekly average. Most local drug stores have been out of...
The state’s largest hospital is asking Iowans to get vaccinated and take extra precautions against COVID-19, as the new infections and hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase fueled by the highly transmittable omicron variant. This week, state officials announced statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 923, the highest number since late...
National Nurses United, a labor union with more than 175,000 members nationwide, organized several strikes across the country Thursday, calling on the hospital industry to "invest in safe staffing." Why it matters: The health care industry has struggled against the backdrop of heightened health risks, worker shortages and burnout, largely...
The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines two years after the pandemic debuted in China. Now, it’s been revealed that more than 1,000 healthcare workers from across the state signed an open letter urging proactive covid mitigation measures, including enforcing mask mandates in classrooms and expanding testing sites. “It’s...
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
Just when it feels like there’s some positive news in the fight against COVID-9, a new variant rears its ugly head, sending case numbers and hospitalizations soaring. But does that mean the previous variant is no longer a concern?
Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
