ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Covid-19 pushes the US health care system to the brink

laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago

Covid-19 cases are rising again and...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

COVID-19 case confirmed at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home resident in Lowville has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, January 3, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that a resident at its Residential Health Care Facility was found to be COVID-positive. According to LCHS, this resident resides on the first floor of the facility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Covid#Cnn
WTHR

COVID-19 surge not deterring push to end Indiana public health emergency

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn't deterring state leaders, who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency. The Republican-dominated state legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday, planning to quickly take up actions that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said will allow...
INDIANA STATE
capitolnewsillinois.com

Surge of COVID-19 cases stresses Illinois health care

Gov. JB Pritzker provides a COVID-19 update during a news conference Monday in Chicago. Pritzker warned that hospitalizations are as high as they were last winter before vaccines were readily available to the public.(Credit: blueroomstream.com) Capitol News Illinois. As omicron surges across the state, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Monday that...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bctv.org

Tower Health Updates on COVID-19 Testing, Accessing Care, and Quarantine

As COVID-19 volumes surge in the community with Delta and the new Omicron variant, Tower Health is providing the community with guidance for testing, accessing care, and current quarantine guidelines. Tower Health is following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on vaccination recommendations and safety guidelines to protect the community and our staff against COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa health care systems report testing shortages, delays amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections

The state’s largest hospital is asking Iowans to get vaccinated and take extra precautions against COVID-19, as the new infections and hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase fueled by the highly transmittable omicron variant. This week, state officials announced statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 923, the highest number since late...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions

National Nurses United, a labor union with more than 175,000 members nationwide, organized several strikes across the country Thursday, calling on the hospital industry to "invest in safe staffing." Why it matters: The health care industry has struggled against the backdrop of heightened health risks, worker shortages and burnout, largely...
LABOR ISSUES
healththoroughfare.com

Arizona Health Care Workers Ask For Covid 19 Mitigation Policy

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines two years after the pandemic debuted in China. Now, it’s been revealed that more than 1,000 healthcare workers from across the state signed an open letter urging proactive covid mitigation measures, including enforcing mask mandates in classrooms and expanding testing sites. “It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy