A woman is on a mission to keep the best and brightest students here in Southwest Florida. Her name is Dr. Sandy Kauanui. She got her start in business at 16 years old, running payroll for her parents’ company. Today, students at Florida Gulf Coast University call her Dr. K., and she works to keep the best and brightest FGCU students here, working for companies in Southwest Florida after they graduate.

