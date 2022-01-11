ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 pushes the US health care system to the brink

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Covid-19 cases are rising again and pushing the US health...

WXII 12

North Carolina health care workers push through as hospitals see more patients amid COVID-19 surge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WXII 12 News talked with health care workers to understand what they're dealing with as the new omicron variant fuels the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Leaders with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) confirm on Thursday there are 24,292 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily total the state has ever seen. This breaks the previous record of 19,620 cases reported on Jan. 1, and is an increase from the 20,770 cases reported Wednesday.
GREENSBORO, NC
#Health System#Covid
WTHR

COVID-19 surge not deterring push to end Indiana public health emergency

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's ongoing spike in COVID-19 illnesses isn't deterring state leaders, who are determined to bring an end to the official statewide public health emergency. The Republican-dominated state legislature started its 2022 session Tuesday, planning to quickly take up actions that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said will allow...
INDIANA STATE
informnny.com

COVID-19 case confirmed at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home resident in Lowville has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, January 3, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that a resident at its Residential Health Care Facility was found to be COVID-positive. According to LCHS, this resident resides on the first floor of the facility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
capitolnewsillinois.com

Surge of COVID-19 cases stresses Illinois health care

Gov. JB Pritzker provides a COVID-19 update during a news conference Monday in Chicago. Pritzker warned that hospitalizations are as high as they were last winter before vaccines were readily available to the public.(Credit: blueroomstream.com) Capitol News Illinois. As omicron surges across the state, Gov. JB Pritzker warned Monday that...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Covid-19 testing system to remain under pressure for weeks – health official

The Covid-19 testing system in Ireland is expected to remain under major pressure in the coming days, a senior health official has said.It comes as one teaching union has called for a re-think on the full re-opening of schools, ahead of a meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley.The Government’s party leaders are also expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation.🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, people over 30 and some clinics for 16-29s.⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on...
WORLD
MyChesCo

Tower Health Provides Update on COVID-19 Testing, Accessing Care, and Quarantine

WEST READING, PA — As COVID-19 volumes surge in the community with Delta and the new Omicron variant, Tower Health is providing the community with guidance for testing, accessing care, and current quarantine guidelines. Tower Health reports that it is following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on vaccination recommendations and safety guidelines to protect the community and their staff against COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Health care workers face fatigue as they deal with more COVID-19 patients

COVID-19-related hospitalizations are up in New Jersey. There are currently 6,075 COVID patients in New Jersey hospitals, according to state data. Almost 80 of these patients are at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. At the height of the pandemic, there were 250 patients on ventilators. Now there are only five. But it is up from last month, which is not the direction hospital officials were hoping to see things go.
TEANECK, NJ
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa health care systems report testing shortages, delays amid rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections

The state’s largest hospital is asking Iowans to get vaccinated and take extra precautions against COVID-19, as the new infections and hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase fueled by the highly transmittable omicron variant. This week, state officials announced statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 923, the highest number since late...
IOWA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Arizona Health Care Workers Ask For Covid 19 Mitigation Policy

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines two years after the pandemic debuted in China. Now, it’s been revealed that more than 1,000 healthcare workers from across the state signed an open letter urging proactive covid mitigation measures, including enforcing mask mandates in classrooms and expanding testing sites. “It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
