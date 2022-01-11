Tuesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers have really been swarming to Amazon this week. That should come as no surprise, of course, since Amazon is somehow still offering Black Friday-quality deals in mid-January this year!

The best Amazon deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $189.99. You can also score #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 114,000 5-star reviews for just $17.50 each. That's a truly amazing value.

Of course, nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid home tests.

Not only does Amazon have COVID-19 at-home test kits in stock, but several best-sellers are discounted. We have no idea how that's even possible!

Take a look at Amazon's daily deals page for more great sales. You'll find thousands and thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you'd rather just skip to the very best bargains, you'll find them right here in today's big roundup.

Tuesday's best deals

Amazon's most popular daily deals on Tuesday include a massive 50% discount on Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 85,000 5-star reviews — they're just $19.99 right now! Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale!

But as we mentioned, COVID rapid tests are the best-selling items on Amazon right now by a gigantic margin.

For the time being, Amazon has COVID-19 home test kits in stock right now. They're also ready to ship out quickly. Even more surprising is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon's #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount!

The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and 2-packs only cost $17.98.

Several other COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are in stock right now at Amazon. We've rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage to see them all in one place. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you're at it.

Last but not least, there's one special Amazon device sale that you really need to check out.

Thanks to a crazy Amazon promotion, you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. Also, if that deal doesn't work for you, snag some popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.74 each.

Check out all of today's best bargains below.

🤑 Amazon best-sellers with DEEP discounts 🤑

There's also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!

😷 PANDEMIC ESSENTIALS 😷

🚨 #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a huge 38% discount !

On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a huge ! If those tests sell out, you have several good options right now

BD Verilator COVID-19 tests just came back in stock, but they'll definitely sell out soon

iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock and they're only $17.98 for a 2-pack

Load up on COVID home test kits while you still can!

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $189.99 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again

instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again Also of note, Apple's AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat with 21,000+ 5-star ratings has a rare discount — get one for under $30!

has a rare discount — get one for under $30! Amazon's #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $179.99

Save up to $90 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON : Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 , get $10 free!

: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code , get $10 free! First-time gift card buyers only — details here

MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload

Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload First-time reloaders only — details here

Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!

See the terms and conditions right here

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG

with coupon code Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon's terms and conditions

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today's hottest deals right here:

