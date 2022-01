Boston Celtics (21-21) at Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) Friday, January 14, 2022. TV: NBCSB, NBCSP, NBA-LP Radio: WBZ-FM, 97.5 The Fanatic. The Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers for the 3rd of 4 meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting 88-87 on December 1 in Boston. The Sixers came back and won the second game 108-103 on December 20, also in Boston. They will face off a 4th, and final, time on February 15 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won the series 3-0 last season. The Celtics are 263-193 all time against the 76ers and 88-126 when playing in Philadelphia.

