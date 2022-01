HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A tradition on the Martin Luther King Jr. observance day in Reno County is not happening this year. According to an email from Carla Smith with the Rise Up Reno Prevention Network, the annual Youth Empowerment Summit scheduled for Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hutchinson High School is not happening.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO