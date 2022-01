CHICAGO (AP) -- The "MVP! MVP!" chants are ringing out in Chicago once again, this time for Bulls star DeMar DeRozan as fans have something to cheer about in the Windy City. The resurgent Bulls (27-14) are one of the surprising stories in the NBA, opening eyes sitting atop the Eastern Conference with DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way. They will be looking to end a three-game losing streak Monday when they visit Memphis (30-15) as part of the league's MLK Day lineup.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO