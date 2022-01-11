ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Empath’s Video for New Song “Passing Stranger”

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Empath has shared a video for their new song “Passing Stranger.” It’s the latest single from their forthcoming LP Visitor, due out next month. Check out the video for “Passing Stranger”—shot by Halle Ballard in Empath member Catherine Elicson’s apartment—below. Empath’s...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

New Young Dolph Tribute Album Announced

A new Young Dolph tribute album has been announced. Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph includes new songs by Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and others. The project honors the late rapper, who was shot and killed in his native Memphis in November of last year. The album arrives January 21 via PRE. Listen to the compilation’s lead single, Jay Fizzle’s “LLD,” below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noise Rock#Pop Music#Diamonds#Lp Visitor
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to SIR E.U’s “STAND NAME : NationWidu (全国)”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The work of Washington, D.C. rapper SIR E.U doesn’t fit into any specific style or movement. He appears willing to rap over anything, whether shouting lines over a Justice track or freestyling over Drexciya-influenced techno. On “STAND NAME : NationWidu (全国),” a cryptically titled loosie recently posted on YouTube, he raps over a heart-quickening jazz fusion sample. Instead of trying to match its speed with a frenetic flow, he merely talks over the beat, delivering a series of absurd lines and rambling asides with quiet alacrity. A humorous line like “I hold my leg up when I dance in the club” passes so quickly that you don’t even think of it until minutes later, after he’s called himself Dionne Warwick, removed all his tagged photos on Instagram, and shouted out JoJo Siwa. When the six-minute lyrical barrage ends, you’re left wondering how he pulled it off.
THEATER & DANCE
hiphop-n-more.com

Gucci Mane Releases New Song & Video ‘Fake Friends’ — Watch

Last year, Gucci Mane released his Ice Daddy album and he and his label put out So Icy Christmas. It was almost a quiet year by his hectic standards. Today, Guwop kicks off his 2022 with a new song called ‘Fake Friends’. In it, he tells his son Ice about how everyone isn’t your friend and talks about his own story, growing up in Atlanta. The video which comes along with the song is directed by Omar The Director and features Gucci and his son.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Mitski Debuts Cinematic New Song And Video “Love Me More”

Mitski is back with new music. The artist released a single, “Love Me More” today, with an accompanying video. In November, she released “The Only Heartbreaker” after a nearly three-year silence, and is dropping her new record, Laurel Hell, February 4. Mitski explained the making of...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Music
udiscovermusic.com

Alison Wonderland Releases New Song And Video, ‘Fear Of Dying’

Alison Wonderland begins 2022 with a powerful new single and video, “Fear of Dying.”. On “Fear of Dying,” which Alison wrote and produced, she unpacks the ever-present anxiety and crippling fear of losing someone close to you – coupling her trademark head-spinning drops and angelic vocals with hop-skip drum patterns and infectious gamer synth blips.
THEATER & DANCE
floodmagazine.com

Five Strangers Envision Different Realities in Low’s “I Can Wait” Video

Last year (god, it’s weird to be saying that already) Low released their album HEY WHAT, which made it onto our Best Albums of 2021 list. It also snagged a GRAMMY nomination (the first in their 28-year career) for Best Engineered Album, Non-classical. Today, the duo continues to promote the album with the new video for the song “I Can Wait.”
THEATER & DANCE
udiscovermusic.com

Immanuel Wilkins Releases New Song And Video, ‘Don’t Break’

Alto saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins has released “Don’t Break,” the 2nd single to be revealed from his forthcoming album The 7th Hand, due out January 28 on Blue Note Records. The track features Wilkins’ quartet with Micah Thomas on piano, Daryl Johns on bass, and Kweku...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Worst Party Ever

If there was any question whether a band called Worst Party Ever qualifies as emo, consider that their debut, Dartland, has a house on the cover. But as the genre has become ever more atomized and antic since their formation in 2014, the Seattle-via-Sarasota quartet have distinguished themselves in reverse, functioning at an even, slightly elevated emotional keel. Songwriter Andy Schueneman experiences the same communication breakdowns and spiritual crises as his peers, but instead of screaming into the void, he offers a shrug and a shoulder to lean on.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

alt-J Share Video for New Song “Hard Drive Gold”

Alt-J have shared a video for their new song “Hard Drive Gold.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Dream, due out on February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. Watch the video, co-directed by frontman Joe Newman alongside Darcy Wallace. Watch below. In a press release,...
MUSIC
xpn.org

Watch Justmadnice’s on-the-fly new video for “Resolution”

Philly singer-songwriter Justmadnice started out 2022 with a pair of delicate new songs and an on-the-fly music video. “Yesterday I met up with the homies Mark Menk and Tevin RIvera to make some magic – very serendipitously,” they posted on Instagram this week. The magic in question is “Resolution,” their second song of the new year, with Menk’s audio recording paired with candid footage shot by Rivera in a Center City alleyway. In an email to us, Justmadnice said song and video were made in a single day and called it “a fun experiment!”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Lady A Show 'What A Song Can Do' With New Lyric Video

Lady A have released a lyric video for their brand new single "What A Song Can Do", which is the title track to the group's forthcoming studio album. Charles Kelley had this to say about the son,g "We have been overfilled with gratitude after releasing this album and we don't take it lightly that after eight albums our music still resonates with so many people.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Maddie & Tae let love shine through on “Strangers,” their new song off ‘Through the Madness Vol. 1’

Maddie & Tae returned this Friday with “Strangers,” a new song they’re sharing ahead of the release of Through the Madness Vol. 1. “How were we ever strangers?” the song’s chorus asks. “Seems crazy to me now / Haven’t I known you forever? / ‘Cause the thought of the days without / You and all your love / Have all but disappeared…”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Infected Rain Debut Thrilling New Song And Video “Longing”

The Moldovan metal band Infected Rain have released a massive new single, along with an eerie yet beautiful music video. The track, titled “Longing” is one of four singles released by the group in promotion of their new album, Ecdysis, following singles “Postmortem Pt. 1,” “The Realm of Chaos” and “Fighter.”
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch Magnolia Park’s powerful new video for Kids Like Us

Following the release of 2021's Halloween Mixtape and their inclusion in our The Sound Of 2022 best new bands round-up, Magnolia Park have shared a powerful new video for Kids Like Us. The awesome Orlando newcomers – who signed to Epitaph last year – write an important message alongside the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

