Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears Over Comedian Bob Saget’s Death

By Liz Holland
 5 days ago
Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel taped an emotional segment revolving around Bob Saget’s death. The pair of comedians shared a long-time friendship, and Kimmel says Saget was “the sweetest man.” The monologue was filmed without a studio audience as Kimmel, 54, fought back tears throughout the Monday night speech. He opened with emphasizing that the word many were using to describe the late comedian, “sweetest”– was the perfect choice.

Kimmel shared with viewers at home how much he enjoyed Saget’s presence, pointing out how positive and witty he was.

“He was so funny and I’m not talking about Full House or America’s Funniest Home Videos or movies or stand-up comedy, I mean funny for real,” Kimmel said. “When you walked into a party and you saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you’d go straight to them and stay for as long as you could, because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone – never – if he were there were people he didn’t like, he kept it to himself.”

Kimmel said that he received a ton of “wonderfully kind and supportive” texts, emails, and calls from Bob. He added that the comedian always had something kind to say or a compliment to give. “He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people,” he said.

Bob Saget And Jimmy Kimmel Shared Many Emails About Their Lives

The TV host shared he went through old emails he had with Saget, and some of them were funny, and some of them were very serious emails about life and the well-being of our children, and how hard it is to appreciate one of those without the other being just right.

He shared one email in particular where Saget suggested that the pair go out for food and drinks and talk about how lucky they were to have their children. Kimmel continues to say that the two did just that, several times.

Kimmel said he sends his love to Saget’s wife and daughters, adding that Saget “had no problem telling everyone that he loved them and what you meant to him.”

Supporting the Causes That Meant the Most To Saget

In his monologue, he noted Bob Saget’s work with the Scleroderma Research Foundation. He told viewers that “there’s nothing [Saget] would appreciate more” than a donation to the organization in his remembrance. Bob Saget’s sister, Gay Saget, died of Scleroderma in 1994.

The host also recalls when Bob Saget and John Stamos visited the show in 2017 to eulogize their friend, comedian Don Rickles. Kimmel says Saget and Stamos were “beyond friends, they were brothers, they are brothers.” As he fought back tears, he shared that when the pair joined him to tell stories of Rickles and talk about how much they all missed him, they never imagined just a few short years later they’d be doing the same for Saget. He reflected on how beautiful the moment was that night. He added he “thought it would be nice before we go on with the show, the regular show, to share just a bit of that as we remember Bob.”

