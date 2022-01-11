CVS Health Announces Elevated Earnings Outlook Amid Omicron Variant Spread

CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 and $8.30. Analysts are targeting 2022 earnings of $8.26 a share. Members of CVS Health senior management team are scheduled to provide these profit targets in a webcast at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of CVS Health have gained 40.3% in the past year, compared to a rise of 22.9% by the S&P 500.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO