Business

CVS Health Announces Elevated Earnings Outlook Amid Omicron Variant Spread

 5 days ago
While the ongoing spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across the U.S. and around the world has severely hampered the retail sector and forced the corporate and education worlds to rethink their plans, it’s meant big business for CVS Health and other companies focused on healthcare. CVS...

pymnts

Payments Company Payroc Acquires East Commerce

Global payments company Payroc has acquired East Commerce Solutions, a merchant service handling $2 billion dollars in annual processing volume, according to a Friday (Jan. 14) press release. “East Commerce Solutions has always been a customer advocate first and foremost,” said East Commerce Solutions Founder Edward Medeiros in the release....
BUSINESS
pymnts

Zaggle Looks to Raise Up to $250M Through IPO

Software as a service (SaaS) FinTech Zaggle has begun preparations to go public at some point in 2022, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Moneycontrol for a report Friday (Jan. 14). Zaggle was founded by serial entrepreneur Raj N. Phani in 2011. The Mumbai-headquartered B2B company operates in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Workplace Intelligence Security Company Shield Gets $15M Investment

Shield, the Israeli workplace intelligence platform for compliance firms, closed a $15 million Series A funding round, the company announced Thursday (Jan. 13). Macquarie Capital and OurCrowd led the financing, with participation from Mindset Ventures. The Tel Aviv-based firm said it will use the cash to expand its presence in...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 and $8.30. Analysts are targeting 2022 earnings of $8.26 a share. Members of CVS Health senior management team are scheduled to provide these profit targets in a webcast at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of CVS Health have gained 40.3% in the past year, compared to a rise of 22.9% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Providence Business News

CVS raises 2021 earnings outlook, reaffirms 2022 forecast

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook and reaffirmed guidance for 2022. In December, the health care company announced it will increase its annual dividend by 10% from $2 to $2.20 starting in February. The company also approved a $10 billion share repurchase program and said it was the first time CVS Health has made either move in about four years.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Healthcare Firm Owens & Minor Buys Apria for $1.6B

The healthcare logistics firm Owens & Minor announced Monday (Jan. 10) it will acquire the home health equipment provider Apria in a transaction worth $1.6 billion. Owens & Minor President and CEO Edward A. Pesicka said in a news release that the deal will let his company “better serve the entire patient journey — through the hospital and into the home. In addition, this transaction diversifies our total company revenue stream by expanding our presence in the higher-growth home healthcare market.”
WHITE PLAINS, NY
manisteenews.com

Munson officials: Omicron variant here and spreading

MANISTEE COUNTY — For over a year, local health officials have shared the latest updates in their fight against COVID-19 via regular virtual press conferences hosted by Munson Healthcare. Despite frequently changing dynamics of the ongoing pandemic, recommendations remain largely unchanged at the first such meeting of the new...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
pymnts

Report: A Quarter of US Consumers Went Online for Healthcare Services in December as Omicron Surged

The rise of the omicron variant just might have been the start of a new spike in online activity — and not just when it comes to retail shopping. Not only did 97 million United States consumers make retail purchases online in December 2021 as they rushed to find a safe way to squeeze in the remainder of their holiday purchases, but 75 million accessed at least one type of medical or health-related product or service online as consumers shifted away from in-person medical appointments to meeting their providers online.
HEALTH
New York Post

Omicron forces CVS, Walgreens to temporarily shutter stores

Two of the country’s largest retail pharmacies are temporarily closing stores on weekends due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections among staffers. The two chains said that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has depleted staffing at several locations nationwide, affecting customer service and delaying key services like medication prescriptions and vaccinations.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints

The Center for Covid Control set up more than 300 testing sites in at least 29 states, but they’re now shut down as the company is under investigation by the federal agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid. The company has drawn customer complaints, with some questioning the test results they received. The CEO apologized, saying they haven’t been able to meet their commitments due to the recent demand for testing.Jan. 15, 2022.
BUSINESS
