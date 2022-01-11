ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Driver in deadly Cape canal crash sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Kyra Shportun
 5 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Washington man who was arrested for crashing a car into a Cape Coral canal, killing the passenger in the vehicle, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kyran Anthony Montes took a plea deal in November. Montes’ sentencing also includes five years of probation, and his license will be suspended for three years.

Kyran Montes at court sentencing

Alex Patrick Pratt, from Cape Coral, was the passenger who was killed in the October 2020 crash.

Montes had sped past the dead-end at Wilmington Parkway and drove into a vacant lot before spinning out and hitting a canal bank. The car flew into the canal and became fully submerged.

Montes got out of the car and ran from the scene before he was caught by police. Divers pulled Pratt out of the car in the canal, which was when he was pronounced dead.

