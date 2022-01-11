ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved actress Betty White died from stroke

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days prior, according to her death certificate. The official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County document obtained by CNN is...

www.wrcbtv.com

Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Betty White
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
#Stroke#Animals#Theaters#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s ‘Private’ Funeral Plans Revealed: How Fans Can Honor Her In Lieu Of Public Service

Although Betty White will be laid to rest privately, fans of the TV icon can still be involved in honoring her legacy. Here’s how. Although she lived the majority of her life in the public eye, Betty White will get some privacy when she’s laid to rest at her upcoming funeral. “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” the TV icon’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a statement to US Weekly on Jan. 5, four days after Betty passed away at age 99. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her,” Jeff added.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Death Caused By Stroke Suffered 6 Days Earlier

Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate. The beloved Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore Show actor died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, according to the L.A. County death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press. The cause was provided by White’s doctor, as is typical in such cases. She was cremated and her remains were given Friday to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of White’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White Tribute Special Set at NBC

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hour-long special. The network will air Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl at 10 p.m. Jan. 31. The beloved actress, comedian and animal advocate died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. The special will feature friends and fellow stars paying tribute to White, as well as clips from her storied career that showcase her impeccable comic timing and irreverent tone on series including Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. Participants will be announced later. White was a six-time Emmy winner and a pioneer in television, starring in and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Betty White: Golden Girls star died of a stroke, death certificate shows

Betty White died of a stroke, her death certificate has shown.The Golden Girls star died peacefully in her sleep at her home” on New Year’s Eve aged 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday.Now, White’s death certificate obtained by TMZ has shown that the actor had a cerebrovascular accident, or stroke, six days before her death.A cerebrovascular accident occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain, damaging the tissue. The stroke is listed as her cause of death.Sources close to the actor told the publication that White was “alert and coherent” after the stroke and confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Beloved Betty White celebrated in documentary: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- By now, you have heard of the passing of beloved Betty White -- a name and personality known by almost everyone no matter what age. I grew up watching her first on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” then “The Golden Girls” and most recently on “Hot in Cleveland.” Her joyful cheekiness always brought a smile to my face. And her smile, with those deep dimples, was simply infectious.
STRONGSVILLE, OH

