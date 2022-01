Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes will not play Saturday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Barnes will miss his third game of the season due to the injury, which first occurred while he was out of the lineup due to the health and safety protocol. He did not play on Dec. 31 and then again on Jan. 4 after re-aggravating the injury.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO