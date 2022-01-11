Belle director Mamoru Hosoda on creating a metaverse fairy tale

Late one night in 1939, Leonora Carrington’s lover Max Ernst was dragged away to a concentration camp. Carrington fled to Spain where she was institutionalized for insanity, a horrific experience she later chronicled in Down Below. Then in a storybook twist of fate, she seems to have escaped Europe in a submarine. After her odyssey, she lived for a time in New York, befriending Peggy Guggenheim and mixing with the in-crowd before permanently relocating to Mexico with her husband Renato Leduc. There she met many of the women of the Surrealist movement including Remedios Varo, Kati Horna, and Frida Kahlo. Understandably, later in life she preferred routine. Her inspiration still came from Tarot, Kabbalah, and talking hyenas, but she needed a room of her own. Carrington kept her imported tea under lock and key. She did not want a single tree in her front yard cut down, no matter the cost to her home.
