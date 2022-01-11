Sacramento fintech Acorn Finance gets $8.4 million funding round

As the Omicron variant tears through Sacramento, Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and the state are partnering to expand surge capacity at the hospital. Kaiser Permanente has set up 56 temporary beds to treat non-Covid patients at its South Sacramento hospital, the health care system announced Friday. Staffing for the beds will be arranged by the state, which is bringing around 60 temporary health care workers from around the country to care for patients in the new wards, Kaiser area manager Trish Rodriguez said.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO