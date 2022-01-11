Fact check: Sotomayor makes false claim about Covid-19's impact on children

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The U.S. Supreme Court has had its say on the reach of two COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the Biden administration. The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the administration’s vaccine-or-test rule for businesses with at least 100 workers, but granted a separate request from the Biden administration to allow its vaccine mandate for health care workers to take effect. In an unsigned opinion on the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which would require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests, the high court said a slew of GOP-led states, businesses...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO