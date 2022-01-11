ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Sotomayor makes false claim about Covid-19's impact on children

By Daniel Dale
 5 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor made a significant false claim on Friday about Covid-19's impact on...

Clarice Starling
5d ago

Good God! This woman is a Supreme Court Justice, who obviously only gets her info from wackjob MSM propagandists, and is charged with upholding our US Constitutional rights regarding an issue she knows nothing about? Just more examples of the left’s collective ignorance.

Paul Baumgart
5d ago

another lieing DEMOCRAP and she just proved it. That's why they want to load the supreme court

Mark A-z
5d ago

CNN getting better. Only about 5-6 days late with this now. They must realize they can't spin it anymore.

