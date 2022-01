LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year, Arkanasas state certified 33 businesses as minority- and women-owned business enterprises through the Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification Program. Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) officials made the announcement Thursday. With the addition of these 33 businesses, there are now 326 businesses in the state that have received MWBE certification.”We are so proud of the 33 businesses that pursued their certification in 2021,” Director of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Esperanza Massana Crane said. “Having the certification under their belt, combined with their ability to use it for their marketing advantage, definitely sets these businesses apart when competing for government contracts. We hope certification may open many opportunities for business with the government or the private sector.”

