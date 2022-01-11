OUR VIEW: Cincinnati is driving workforce development to strengthen economy

- BGR names Phil Schneider President - Schneider Launches “Customer-First Strategy” - Appoints New Chief Customer Officer and VP of Supply Chain Packaging Distributor, BGR, Inc., revealed today that the Company’s founders have appointed Phil Schneider as their new President. Founders and brothers, Allen and Dean Backscheider have stepped down from their Co-President roles, but will continue to play an active role as co-chairmen of the board, and continue serving key customers and key initiatives. “For 50 years, we’ve been working hard to take care of our employees and take care of our customers. My brother and I are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made and feel like we’ve just got started. BGR's new, customer-first strategy is building on what made us great,” said Allen Backscheider. His brother, Dean Backscheider added,“My brother said it well. It was our customer-first mindset that helped us grow from selling a couple boxes of tape in a basement, to serving customers around the globe. I’ve never been more confident that Phil is the right person to build on this momentum.” Customer-First Strategy When asked about how to keep customers first, Phil didn’t hesitate: “It’s time to put customers back in control. We are listening to customers in every market and, frankly, they spend far too much time and resources reacting to an out-of-control supply chain—inventory shortages, price hikes, labor challenges, new post-Covid demands; not to mention overall business performance. We remind customers all the time,'it’s hard to drive improvements in your supply chain when you aren’t in control of it.’ That’s why everything we are doing at BGR is aimed at putting our customers in the driver’s seat where they can 'Take Back Control.’ But, make no mistake,” Schneider continued, “Take Back Control is not just a Marketing phrase. It is the prevailing need in the industry, the BGR difference, and precisely how BGR will continue their 50 year legacy of putting customers first.” New Chief Customer Officer, VP of Supply Chain To support this strategy, Schneider explained that BGR is investing in supply chain insights, equipment solutions, business process automation and customized inventory management systems that drive more control to their customer’s packaging supply chain. Among Schneider’s first executive actions include two leadership appointments—a new VP of Supply Chain, Tom Metz, as well as a new Chief Customer Officer, Jeff Dickson. Schneider brings 34 years of Sales and Executive experience to BGR including 24 years with Cintas Corp and 10 years of executive posts at 2 similar size family businesses. About BGR BGR is the #1 Industrial Packaging Solutions Distributor in Ohio and four surrounding states—Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Michigan. In addition to a catalog of over forty thousand packaging supplies, BGR provides innovative solutions at every step of the packaging supply chain including: Sourcing and Stocking, Inventory Management, Automation and Service, Converting, and Custom Printing. BGR’s ever-expanding customer base includes several industries such as Manufacturing, Wholesale, Automotive, E-Commerce, Food, Metals, Health Care, and Pharma.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO