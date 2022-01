The Steelers and Chiefs will be the Sunday Night Football game for the opening Wild Card Round, and viewers will be hopeful that this game provides a more competitive, watchable product than we saw when the Chiefs won 36-10 a few weeks ago. While this game carries the largest spread of the weekend and could turn into a blowout, we still found some solid props value on the board. You can use the player prop search tool below to find the best odds for player props in this game in your particular market.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO