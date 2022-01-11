ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. Pistons: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Tuesday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bulls are back at home to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (26-11) are coming off a 113-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, which snapped their nine-game winning streak. The Detroit Pistons (9-30) are fresh off an impressive 126-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 11
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Pistons at Bulls notable injuries:

Bulls: Patrick Williams (left wrist), Javonte Green (adductor), and Alex Caruso (foot) are out.

Pistons: Jerami Grant (thumb), Frank Jackson (ankle), Isaiah Livers (foot), and Kelly Olynyk (knee) are out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Derrick Jones Jr.
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Lonzo Ball

Detroit Pistons

  • F Hamidou Diallo
  • F Saddiq Bey
  • C Isaiah Stewart
  • G Killian Hayes
  • G Cade Cunningham

