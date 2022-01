This is Steve Jenny and as a test driver for Bugatti, he may have the most desirable job in the automotive industry. Jenny got his start in the industry by working for Mahle and BBS and played a key role in developing various components for motorsport. He first applied for a job at Bugatti in May 2004 while the French automaker was readying the Veyron for production. He got the job and was tasked with developing a process that would ensure each and every Bugatti worked perfectly before being handed over to the customer.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO