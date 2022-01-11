Mayor Wu Announces Ricardo Patrón As Press Secretary

Patrón will lead the Press Office in working with the media to foster a connected City

Mayor Michelle Wu announced today that Ricardo Patrón will serve as Press Secretary, leading the Mayor’s Press Office. The Press Office works closely with the speechwriting, digital, and photography teams to convey a streamlined message about the Wu administration’s vision and to build transparency and trust. Patrón officially started in this position today.

“Ricardo brings a proven knowledge of and passion for our City’s residents and media landscape,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am delighted to have him lead our Press Office, and work to promote transparency and collaboration by uplifting the stories of all Boston communities across our neighborhoods in this new role.”

Patrón was born in Mérida, Yucatán and immigrated to the United States as a child. He most recently served as Councilor Lydia Edwards' Chief of Staff where he managed all communications for the office. His previous experience includes working as a teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools and as a case manager in the Milwaukee County criminal justice system.

Patrón is an East Boston resident and a graduate of Marquette University with a Bachelors in International Affairs. He is a fluent Spanish speaker and lives with his wife Kathleen and their dog Mauricio. Patrón serves on the board of directors of the East Boston YMCA, Maverick Landing Community Services, the Neighborhood of Affordable Housing (NOAH), and the North Suffolk Mental Health Association.

"I'm very excited to join Mayor Wu's administration in this new role,” said Ricardo Patrón. “Working for Councilor Edwards and helping the residents of District One has been a privilege. I look forward to expanding that service to the entire city."

“I am so happy for Ricardo. He has provided an excellent bilingual voice for my office,” said City Councilor Lydia Edwards. “Ricardo will undoubtedly serve our Mayor with exceptional professionalism, intelligence, and an eye towards inclusion. Simply put I am proud of him.”

The Press Office serves as a liaison between the Mayor and reporters, conveying the Mayor’s policies through press conferences, interviews, public events, and press releases.

Patrón serves under Jessicah Pierre, who was appointed Chief Communications Officer for the Wu administration in December. Pierre oversees the City’s press, speechwriting, digital, and photography teams.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ricardo to our team,” said Chief Jessicah Pierre. “I am beyond confident that his community-building skills, lived experience, and expertise will be an invaluable asset to our mission of bringing City Hall into every neighborhood in Boston.”