ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Announces Ricardo Patrón As Press Secretary

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 5 days ago

Patrón will lead the Press Office in working with the media to foster a connected City

Mayor Michelle Wu announced today that Ricardo Patrón will serve as Press Secretary, leading the Mayor’s Press Office. The Press Office works closely with the speechwriting, digital, and photography teams to convey a streamlined message about the Wu administration’s vision and to build transparency and trust. Patrón officially started in this position today.

“Ricardo brings a proven knowledge of and passion for our City’s residents and media landscape,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am delighted to have him lead our Press Office, and work to promote transparency and collaboration by uplifting the stories of all Boston communities across our neighborhoods in this new role.”

Patrón was born in Mérida, Yucatán and immigrated to the United States as a child. He most recently served as Councilor Lydia Edwards' Chief of Staff where he managed all communications for the office. His previous experience includes working as a teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools and as a case manager in the Milwaukee County criminal justice system.

Patrón is an East Boston resident and a graduate of Marquette University with a Bachelors in International Affairs. He is a fluent Spanish speaker and lives with his wife Kathleen and their dog Mauricio. Patrón serves on the board of directors of the East Boston YMCA, Maverick Landing Community Services, the Neighborhood of Affordable Housing (NOAH), and the North Suffolk Mental Health Association.

"I'm very excited to join Mayor Wu's administration in this new role,” said Ricardo Patrón. “Working for Councilor Edwards and helping the residents of District One has been a privilege. I look forward to expanding that service to the entire city."

“I am so happy for Ricardo. He has provided an excellent bilingual voice for my office,” said City Councilor Lydia Edwards. “Ricardo will undoubtedly serve our Mayor with exceptional professionalism, intelligence, and an eye towards inclusion. Simply put I am proud of him.”

The Press Office serves as a liaison between the Mayor and reporters, conveying the Mayor’s policies through press conferences, interviews, public events, and press releases.

Patrón serves under Jessicah Pierre, who was appointed Chief Communications Officer for the Wu administration in December. Pierre oversees the City’s press, speechwriting, digital, and photography teams.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ricardo to our team,” said Chief Jessicah Pierre. “I am beyond confident that his community-building skills, lived experience, and expertise will be an invaluable asset to our mission of bringing City Hall into every neighborhood in Boston.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS News

Snow and ice blast through the South in powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

King family says holiday is no cause for celebration

Washington — Long known as a holiday dedicated to service as "a day on, not a day off," this Martin Luther King Jr. Day is taking on renewed significance as voting rights legislation faces mounting hurdles in Congress. "Be engaged. Right now, it is about protecting, preserving and expanding...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS News

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, has died at 102

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died. He was 102. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sunday announced his death on Twitter, both of them calling McGee an American hero. "While I am saddened...
MILITARY
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

116
Followers
599
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy