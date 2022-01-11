ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenth of Salvation Army churches without minister

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a 10th of Salvation Army churches in Scotland are currently without a minister, it has been revealed. The Christian charity operates 74 churches and community centres across Scotland. BBC Scotland has learned eight...

www.bbc.co.uk

