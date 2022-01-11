ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless Man Charged With Terrorism After Allegedly Setting South African Parliament Fire

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The main chamber of the National Assembly building, where the country's Parliament sits, was destroyed in the fire, while other buildings saw extensive...

The Independent

South Africa minister who told schoolgirls to ‘open your books and close your legs’ under fire

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...
AFRICA
abc27 News

Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police said Saturday that a former senator sought in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available. Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay […]
AMERICAS
The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
BBC

Franco Mulakkal: Kerala court clears bishop in nun's rape

An Indian court has cleared a bishop accused of raping a nun between 2014 and 2016 in a case that had shocked one of the country's oldest Christian communities. Franco Mulakkal, 54, was arrested from the southern state of Kerala in 2018. He had denied the allegations. The case sparked...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Bishop accused of raping nun 13 times acquitted by Indian court

An Indian court has cleared a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun between 2014 and 2016 in her rural convent, a scandal that sparked a wave of outrage and was at the heart of the issue of allegations of sexual harassment at religious institutions across the country.Franco Mulakkal, 54, left court smiling on Friday after a trial that lasted more than 100 days was concluded by sessions judge G Gopakumar in a single-line verdict.“The prosecution failed to prove all the charges against the accused,” Mr Gopakumar said in the trial court in Kottayam city of Kerala...
WORLD
The Independent

Police must investigate No 10 parties now, says woman arrested at Everard vigil

The police must “immediately” investigate Downing Street parties which occurred while coronavirus restrictions were in place, a woman arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard has said.Patsy Stevenson said recent reports of gatherings at Number 10 are “appalling” and that the Government is not “above the law”.Images of Ms Stevenson being handcuffed and held down by two male officers sparked anger over Scotland Yard’s policing of the vigil on March 13 last year.She was arrested and issued with a £200 fixed-penalty notice.They should apologise, obviously, because they did something wrong, but that shouldn't mean that they are not held accountable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#South African Police#Arson#National Assembly#British
The Independent

Met accused of ‘double standards’ over position on Downing Street parties

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of “double standards” after saying it would await the outcome of a Government inquiry before deciding whether to investigate breaches of Covid laws at Downing Street parties.Scotland Yard indicated any police investigation would depend on evidence unearthed in the Cabinet Office inquiry carried out by Sue Gray, adding: “If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”Some lawyers and policing commentators described the approach as suggesting there was one rule for those in power and another for everyone else.Raj Chada,...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan doctors protest state violence in post-coup rallies

Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks by security forces targeting medical personnel during pro-democracy rallies following last year's military coup. Deadly crackdowns have claimed the lives of 64 protesters, according to pro-democracy medics.
PROTESTS
Advocacy
World
Society
Country
South Africa
Terrorism
AFP

Ex-Kazakh president's relatives lose major posts after unrest

The influential son-in-law of Kazakhstan's ex-president resigned as head of the leading business lobby Monday after public anger at perceived corruption in the Central Asian country precipitated a power struggle and a deadly crisis. He did not offer a reason for his resignation, but called on the lobby to follow the priorities outlined for business by Tokayev in his speech to lawmakers and officials last week.
PROTESTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
