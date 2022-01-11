ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-prosecutor slams British ‘Killer Nanny’ series on Louise Woodward, Matthew Eappen case

By Joe Dwinell
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new British documentary “The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?” about notorious au pair Louise Woodward won’t change the fact she’ll forever be convicted of killing an infant, the lead prosecutor said. “She was and remains convicted of killing Matthew Eappen,” Gerry Leone, a...

