ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Mexico expecting nearly 27 mln COVID-19 vaccines in coming weeks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY7d1_0diYrtok00

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexico is expecting delivery of nearly 27 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, as the Omicron variant fuels a sharp increase in cases.

"We're going to receive 11.7 million more doses soon ... and before March, a further 15 million, with which we estimate that the numbers needed by the health ministry will be met," Ebrard said during a regular news conference.

He did not say what kind of vaccines they would be.

Mexico is under pressure to speed up its vaccine campaign as cases surge. The country logged over 30,000 new daily cases on Saturday, a record, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

Mexico has enough vaccine doses to roll out booster shots, Lopez Obrador said last week.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Raul Cortes Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

These Mexico Destinations Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test to Enter Bars, Restaurants, and More

Several popular tourist destinations in Mexico have started requiring or recommending vaccines for indoor activities, including bars. Starting Friday, the state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs, as well as concerts and stadiums, according to the state government. The new mandate applies to people 18 and older.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
travelexperta.com

COVID MEXICO UPDATE: Traveling to the Cancun Area During a COVID-19 Spike

Cancun is a small “piece of Heaven” in Mexico, a sandy “seven” that is frozen in its splendor in the waters of the Caribbean Sea. Here tourists are waiting for snow-white beaches, clear water with a turquoise tint, emerald palm trees. Cancun entertainment is not limited to this – shopping, spa centers, sea fish fishing, fascinating diving, surfing with kiting, immersion in the charm of the jungle, acquaintance with the Mayan civilization, the opportunity to splash together with proud turtles in the amazing Shel-Ha Park…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexican president says his COVID-19 case is 'like a cold'

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday he was hoarse and had a sore throat after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time.But López Obrador predicted that “this virus is on its way out” and that “things will get back to normal very soon.” The president appeared on a video feed at the morning press briefing he normally runs at the National Palace in Mexico City He suggested he had the omicron variant, saying “fortunately, this variant does not have the degree of danger that delta did, and I am experiencing that.”López Obrador said he had...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mln#Omicron#The Health Ministry
Reuters

Mexico says panel should rule on auto dispute with U.S. by Q3

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An arbitration panel looking at a Mexican complaint regarding U.S. interpretation of how free trade rules apply to the continental automotive industry should make a ruling by the third quarter of this year, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Friday. Canada on Thursday indicated that it...
CARS
The Independent

Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
HEALTH
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico expected to approve two brands of covid-19 pills for emergency use

Mexico City, Mexico — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says next week, health authorities are expected to approve two oral drugs for treatment against covid-19. During his Friday press conference, the president said that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has already begun the authorization process after receiving the manufacturer’s file.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

U.S. administers 515.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Jan 6 - The United States has administered 515.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 632.6 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 513.8 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
jack1065.com

Mexico nears 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge after holidays

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is likely to surpass 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week – the fifth highest death toll worldwide – as infections rise after the holiday season, fueled by the Omicron coronavirus variant and largely unrestricted tourism. Infections have more than doubled to 20,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Channel 3000

US Covid-19 hospitalizations expected to substantially increase from an already record-high over the coming weeks, expert says

As hospitals across the US handle record-high Covid-19 hospitalizations nearly two years into the pandemic, staffing shortages are expanding as health care employees face prolonged risks for exposure. With available intensive care beds dwindling across several states, experts are encouraging Americans to remain vigilant and try to avoid Covid-19 as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Direct Relief

Covid-19 Vaccines for Teachers Arrive in Mexico with Transportation Support from Direct Relief

On Saturday, 2.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, donated and manufactured by Moderna, arrived in Toluca, Mexico, to support the country’s vaccination efforts. The donation of vaccines from Moderna to the Government of Mexico was supported by Direct Relief. FedEx provided transportation for the shipment, which touched down in Mexico on Saturday morning.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy