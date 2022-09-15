ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Lone Star SNAP Benefit Card — What Is It and How Can You Get One?

By Georgina Tzanetos
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7PcS_0diYrqAZ00

The Texas Health and Human Services department provides SNAP food benefits and temporary assistance for needy families in the form of cash through what it calls the Lone Star Card. It is a plastic card that acts like a normal debit card to pay for items at the grocery store. Keep reading to find out more about the benefits it provides.

Read: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

SNAP benefits are put into your account once a month. The last number in your SNAP Eligibility Determination Group number tells what day of the month you will receive your benefits. This is the same day each month. You will be able to find your EDG number on the TF0001 form sent to you declaring you eligible for SNAP benefits. If you are unable to find this number, you can call 800-777-7328 for assistance.

TANF benefits are also placed on the card once a month. The last number in your TANF Eligibility Determination Group number tells you which day you will receive your benefits.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

You can find the schedules for SNAP and TANF benefit payments on the Lone Star FAQ page of the Texas Health and Human Services website. If you’ve not yet applied, you can do so on the Your Texas Benefits website .

You can use Lone Star Card SNAP benefits to buy grocery items like fruit and vegetables, dairy products, packaged foods and poultry and meat items. You can even use the card to purchase seeds to grow your own food. However, you can’t use the card to buy alcohol or tobacco products, hot foods or foods sold to eat in the store. Non-food household items such as soap, paper products, health and beauty products, pet foods and refundable container deposits are also ineligible for purchase using your Lone Star Card.

There’s no fee to use your Lone Star Card to purchase approved items. Here’s how to make your purchases:

  1. Swipe your card at the register.
  2. Select “EBT” as your payment method.
  3. Enter your PIN. You must enter it yourself. The cashier cannot do it for you, and you should never show your PIN to anyone.
  4. Keep your receipt. It shows how much you have left on your card.

Benefits loaded onto your card remain there for a year, so what you don’t use one month rolls over to the next. Subsequent benefits are simply added to your existing balance.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Texas Lone Star SNAP Benefit Card — What Is It and How Can You Get One?

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
wvasfm.org

Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program

Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years. The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Debit Card#What Is It#Alcohol#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Americans#Edg
salineriverchronicle.com

New program assists low-income households with water and wastewater bills

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – Arkansans at risk of losing their water and wastewater service may now get some bill-payment assistance through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP can help with past-due bills, threats to disconnect water or wastewater, and disconnection or reconnection fees. The maximum benefit amount...
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment […]
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
195K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy