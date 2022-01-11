ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dodge Demon Ends Holy War With Brutal Punch To Exorcist Camaro

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtKE8_0diYriLz00

This is a throwback, but a damn satisfying one!

The Dodge Demon was a game-changer in high-performance American muscle cars because of its status as the fastest Domestic automobile from the factory. This spawned a religious rivalry, with everyone from Ford to Chevy shaking in their boots. Rather than put any effort into making the Camaro fast again, GM left the job up to Hennessy to resurrect the spirits of Chevy fans everywhere. After months of development, the Hennessy Exorcist Camaro was born, and the new competitor was ready to step up to take on the Dodge Demon. However, it is pretty unclear which car is faster despite the name, with many enthusiasts chalking the vehicle up to a direct rip-off of the Demon. Finally, the Exorcist was given a chance to prove itself on the famous European automotive show The Grand Tour. This isn't a fight over who has the most high-quality seat covers, this is war!

This was, of course, after warming up with a light snack in the form of a head-on race against a 750 horsepower Ford Mustang. As you can probably guess, the Exorcist made quick work of the 'Stang. After all, the Camaro has always been known as "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," so what did you expect from this great car? While it is all well and good to know that this 1000 horsepower beast can take on the likes of a 750 horsepower Mustang, we all know what this video was about.

On one side, both cars lined up the famed Exorcist Camaro and, on the other, a stunning red Dodge Demon. While both vehicles are incredibly iconic in today's car culture, the cars are all about speed, so it's time to see who does it better. The Christmas tree light flashes from red to yellow and finally to green as both cars speed off in a bashful display of strength and power. As both vehicles seem to skyrocket to their red line, the Demon inches forward past the Exorcist. Then, an inch turns into feet, and feet turn into about a car length before these badass American muscle cars blast through the finish line with the kind of brutal grace that only a true drag racer can possess.

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z28 Struts Its Stuff At Auction House

This insane pony car is the perfect addition to any enthusiast's collection of automotive history pieces. First-generation Camaros are America's most popular classic cars alongside cars like the Mustang, Chevelle, or Charger. Their incredible abundance, hard-to-beat styling, and competitive performance have made the Camaro one of the best-selling performance cars on the American domestic market for nearly half a century. With a wide variety of color, trim, and engine options, the Camaro is easily one of the most versatile vehicles to come out of the 1960s and continues to live up to its reputation to this day. Nowadays, these cars are more valuable than ever, so it might just be the right time to purchase one of these beasts of brutal speed.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Yenko Camaro Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet

Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
Motor1.com

Modern Chevy Chevelle Convertible Is Really A Camaro, And It's For Sale

This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Camaro#Dodge Demon#Automobile#Gm#Vehicles#American#Ford#European#The Grand Tour#Mustangs
gmauthority.com

Watch A 1970 Chevelle SS454 Take On A 1970 Buick GS 455: Video

There’s no denying that 1970 was a great year for muscle cars. General Motors’ own muscle car lineup that year consisted of icons like the Chevy Chevelle 454SS, Pontiac GTO Judge and Buick GSx, among others, while GM’s rivals had their own impressive offerings like the 1970 Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang Mach 1.
CARS
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
Motorious

Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is An Insane Mustang Eating Machine

This crazy Camaro makes all other competitors from the time look like slow moving economy cars. The original first-generation Camaro is an iconic pony car that made waves within the automotive community for being a "small vicious animal that eats Mustangs." Finally, America had a beautifully crafted, cheap, American muscle car powerhouse in a much smaller package than the usual performance models. The Mustang was all well and good, but the Camaro was another beast entirely as it seemed to beat the 'Stang in a ton of tests from the drag strip to the design room. Without a doubt, these cars were some of America's most influential vehicles ever to hit the American sales floor. So what if you're one of the many American automotive enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of these intense machines?
CARS
Motorious

Coyote Power Moves This Widebody Fox Body Mustang

This pro-touring Fox Body is an aggressive build. The Ford Mustang was America’s first pony car, a smaller and more affordable alternative to the muscle cars of the time. Since the initial release, the Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in America for most years. Ford makes a point of being a driving force for innovation within the car community. This is highly relevant in the case of the Mustang, as virtually every performance car made after the year 1965 was a response to the Mustang. One car in particular that catches the attention of lovers of all things speed is the Fox Body Mustang which combines the power and handling of Ford’s premium pony car with the style of a sleek hatchback or small economy coupe. This makes it the perfect choice for a project car which is exactly what this particular build is so good at showing - so hang onto your best seat covers and check it out.
CARS
Motorious

Beastly Boss 429 Mustang Is A Monstrous Machine On Four Wheels

This awesome automobile is a masterful work of Mustang art and it could be yours very soon. The '69 Fastback Mustang was an extremely popular car in its hay day because of the wild styling and vast, excellent engine options. Even today, these cars are highly desirable despite the falling interest in classic muscle and pony cars in recent years. While the average Mustangs feature straight-sixes and smaller V8s, it's the higher performance models that make a difference in value and desirability. This particular vehicle is the pinnacle of classic Ford performance as it boasts one of the most significant engines you could find under the hood of these cars. However, this car is more than just a Mustang; this is a Boss!
CARS
Motorious

1961 Chevy Biscayne Revived After Decades Of Sitting

This car is ready to show off its age and vintage style after having been abandoned for years. The early '60s were a pivotal time within the American automotive community, like the idea of building cars for speed and style was on the rise as a genuine consideration for auto manufacturers everywhere. While this applied to every automotive company, General Motors was at the forefront of innovation and technology when it came to this concentration. This high-performance formula was represented by cars like the Pontiac GTO, Chevelle, and other muscle cars that began their journey around 1964. However, we often forget about the vehicles before these awesome muscle cars. That's where this car comes into play as it shows off exactly what Chevy engineers were thinking in the time before muscle cars.
CARS
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Challenger Smokes Ford Mustang In The Pony Car Wars

For the longest time, Ford has been America's favorite purveyor of pony cars. The Ford Mustang has always been a beloved product, but Dodge has been consistently eating away at the Blue Oval's piece of the pie, and that has finally culminated in Dodge being crowned the king. Both automakers...
CARS
Motorious

Rare 2018 Ford GT Looking For A New Owner At Mecum

This incredible feat of Ford engineering is on the hunt for a new owner who will push the limits of what it can do. In 1964 Ford was backed into a corner with Chevrolet on one side, growing competitive sales, and Ferrari on the other with their prowess in racing and humiliating business savvy. “Hank The Deuce” had been laughed at and used by Ferrari to get a better offer from an opposing buyer, and he was pissed. So, fueled by pure anger and American grit, the brand toppled the great Enzo Ferrari from the performance and racing innovation throne. This birthed the first Ford GT, and, over half a century later, it was finally revived once more like Ford’s flagship supercar. With such a rich history and tons of modern innovation under the hood, many people hope to get their hands on one of these current GTs. However, the low production numbers and high desirability makes these cars a scarce find, so you should consider this car for your next automotive purchase.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle Revived From A Forgotten Grave

After sitting for nearly five decades, this car is ready to start up and drive into the spotlight in front of a modern muscle car audience. The Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the last century as it combined the hard-line performance that classic Chevy is known for with the styling of the '70s A-body platform. When pinned up against nearly any other vehicle from the same period, it becomes clear that Chevelle was better in almost every aspect, including performance and style. Unfortunately, while they were prevalent in their time, nearly all of the automotive legends that we all know and love were eventually abandoned or stored away by their aging owners. This was the case with this particular car, as it has been sitting for multiple decades after a long life racing around the drag strip at incredible speeds.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Go From Zero to Hero With This 1957 Chevy Bel Air Gasser

Ok, so you've decided you want to get into hot rodding, but you're on a tight budget and you don't have the patience for a two-year build. Or maybe you're too busy working, and being worked over, by life to spin wrenches in the garage to build your dream ride. Well, contrary to what the internet trolls say, there's no shame in buying a done, or mostly done, hot rod to enjoy and tweak to your vision.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots: Redesigned pony car spotted for first time

A prototype for the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, the S650, has been spotted for the first time. Previously thought to be arriving in late 2022 as a 2023 model, the car is now expected to arrive midway through 2023, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2024 model. Blame supply shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions for the delay.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy