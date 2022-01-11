New commissioners sworn in during weekly meeting, Marshall named Mayor

Monday’s commission meeting started with the swearing in of Commissioners Trevor Witt, John Kollhoff and Wendy Miller. After the commissioners took their seats, Commissioner Brandon Rein surrendered the title of Mayor to Dee Marshall and Trevor Witt took the position of Vice Mayor.

Following the swearing in, the commissioners moved to voting on the approval bid from Valor Automotive and KA-Comm for the purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer Interceptor and a 2022 Ford F-150 for $65,854.06. With no questions, the commission voted unanimously to approve the bid for both vehicles.

The commissioners proceed to vote on the public works 2022 Waterline Construction Project bid from J-K Contracting for $85,746.10. Public Works Director Lon Schrader gave a small summary of the project for the new commissioners who weren’t in attendance at the January 3 study session.

“For the benefit of our Commissioners Miller and Kollhoff, a brief overview of this was again this was several smaller waterline projects put together,” Schrader said. “Some are spin offs from the Olsen Engineering water modeling study we did and some are issues that have arisen fairly recently with the condition of some waterlane pipes up in the hospital area. We put all these together to comprise a larger project.”

At the study session, Schrader only had received two material bids, but later he received a third and expects a fourth one on Tuesday. The commissioners decided to cap their bid approval amount at $162,000, so Schrader can move on with the project while still receiving bids on the materials. The commission voted unanimously to approve the bid and cap on the project.

City Manager Ron Marsh ended the meeting with his weekly reports about issues and updates about the city. Marsh gave an update on the Police Department construction and extended invitation for the commissioners to tour the construction. New Abilene police officers started at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and will graduate in April. Unified School District 435 received a new school resource officer. Well #23 construction continues and public works is waiting on electrical pieces to continue the work. The fire department hired two new firefighters and moved to three personnel shifts. Marsh complimented Public Works on their two snow removals last week.

With no further comments, Mayor Dee Marshall adjourned the meeting on Monday.