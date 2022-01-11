Dickinson County teen reaches out with large hay donation for Kansas ranch damaged by wildfires

When Dickinson County 15-year-old Ava Crist heard about the wildfires in Western Kansas that struck mid-December, she was horrified.

Having purhcased her horse, Rain, from Morrill Ranch outside Paradise, she was familiar with the area and concerned about the people who had sold her the horse, Kristi and Monty Morrill.

She said she knew Kristi Morrill mostly over social media, but “felt connected to her” because of Rain.

Morrill Ranch suffered extensive damage from the fire, Crist would learn through links to GoFundMe accounts and pictures and on Facebook.

“When I figured out what happened, it was devastating,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine what they were going through.”

Crist wanted to do something to help and so she did.

Morrill Ranch needed a lot of help. They needed fenceposts and hay, among other things.

Crist had easy enough access to hay and so she decided to donate that.

According to Jill Lang, Crist’s mother, many animals were killed in the wildfire and many more were severely injured. The Morrills keep both horses and cattle and lost some of both to the fire.

“They’re still struggling with the rehabilitation to some of their horses,” Jill Lang said. “A lot of animals had to be put down and they’re still making those decisions on different animals. So it’s just been not only catastrophic for just that particular day but it just is lingering.”

Crist said seeing the damage in person hurt. She has never personally been through such a fire, but she feels for those who endured it.

“When we went out there, it was green until you hit a certain spot and it was just all black and burned,” Crist said. “You could see for miles, but there was nothing. Everything was gone. It was really difficult to see, because I can’t relate to them because I don’t know how they feel, but I just know, if that happened to me, how hard it would be to go through.”

Crist said the Morrills appreciated the donated hay bales when they arrived on semis driven by her brothers, Cameron and Cody Lang.

“She was happy to receive something, especially from me,” Crist said. “I know I’m not the most important person in the world, but I think she was happy that I reached out.”

She wasn’t the only one to offer aid. Senator Roger Marshall was present when Crist dropped her donation off at the ranch, by sheer coincidence — Crist hadn’t expected him.

It was her first time meeting a Kansas senator and her first time speaking with Kristi Morrill in person as well, both of which she considered an honor.

It was a chance for Crist to learn more about her horse’s background and to update the Morrills on how the horse was doing.

“She told me she wished that I could see the ranch before all this happened,” Crist recalled. “I could tell it was a really pretty place before all that happened.”

Crist suspects it will take a while for the Morrills to restore their ranch to its full glory.

Jill Lang said this was largely her daughter’s project, though several other family members have donated money to the cause.

“I know that my husband and I would have made some kind of donation at some point to help people in Western Kansas, but this all came from Ava,” she said. “She called one day and she said, ‘is it OK if I ask Steve’ — my husband — ‘if we can donate hay.’ And I said, ‘yeah, go for it.’ So she asked Steve — who is her stepdad — and then her two brothers to truck it. So she put all of that together.”

She checked in on her daughter’s project just to make sure things were going well only to hear from Kristi Morrill — “‘we have everything under lined up. She’s been doing great.’”

So she was largely able to leave the project in her daughter’s hands.

“I just was really proud of Ava to do that — to think about other people,” Jill Lang said. “And I do know there’s a lot of other people in our community — other farmers — that have taken hay out there as well.”

In fact, there were two other trailers sent by other farmers that accompanied them to the ranch when they made their donation.

Jill Lang said she feels this reaching out and helping is just part of being in agriculture.

“I think that when you make your living off of the land, it doesn’t really matter where you are, you have a connection with those people as far as understanding the difficulties and the tragedies that come with it,” she said.

The Paradise wildfire and others that struck Kansas Dec. 15, 2021 were caused by downed power lines and helped along by gusting winds accompanying severe storms all over the state.

Many people were impacted by the storm and many people still need help, Crist said.

“There’s still a lot of people out there that still need things,” she said.

She hopes people will continue to assist those who suffered damage from the fires.

“Even if you couldn’t donate hay or fenceposts, you could still donate either money or just (message) a nice thing to them just to help their day,” Crist said.