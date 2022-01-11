Still no omicron cases found in DK County though COVID-19 levels rising, KDHE indicates

No cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been spotted yet in Dickinson County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, though the variant has spread to multiple Kansas counties.

This may not last long. Geary and Riley County both have identified a small number of cases of the variant within their borders.

But for now, the KDHE lists Dickinson County as omicron-free.

The county’s COVID-19 death rate has remained flat at 63 deaths from the virus through the duration of the pandemic.

The level of variants detected in the county have risen slightly with the addition of five more cases of the delta variant since the Reflector’s Chronicle’s most recent update, published Dec. 29, 2021, about 13 days ago. The county has had 111 total cases of COVID-19 variants, with 106 cases of delta, four cases of alpha and one case of gamma.

None of this means that COVID-19 has stopped spreading in the county.

By the contrary, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen by more than 200 cases since the Dec. 29 update.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 the county has experienced since spring 2020 has gone up from 3,485 to 3,721 for a total increase of 236 cases.

To stop the spread, people might consider vaccination against COVID-19.

More than half of the Dickinson County population older than the age of five has had at least one shot of the vaccine. It equates to about 556.6 per 1,000 members of the population for a total of 9,710 people.

A little more than half of the population older than that age of five has had both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine — a total of 505.5 per 1,000 members of the population. This equates to 8,819 people.

This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.