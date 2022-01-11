Anthony Wayne girls basketball has unforgettable moment on ESPN

Sandwiched between an NBA highlight and a women’s college hockey play on ESPN SportsCenter ’s top 10 plays was a game-winning buzzer-beater from an Ohio high school girls basketball game.

That school? Anthony Wayne.

Freshman Generals guard Elise Bender nailed the game-winning shot last Friday from just inside halfcourt as the clock ran out of time. Her catch-and-shoot heave sent Anthony Wayne fans into a craze as the Generals defeated defending Division II state champion Napoleon.

Later that night, Bender’s shot was slotted at No. 2 on the top plays.

“I did not think that it would do so well, but it was amazing that our team and our school even got ESPN,” Bender said.

Bender received a pass off two screens with 0.9 seconds to go, jump-stopped, and hurled the ball. As it hit the square on the backboard, she was confident it was going in.

Then, chaos ensued.

“We hit that shot and without hesitation, our student body was rushing the floor,” Anthony Wayne girls basketball coach Jami Carter said. “And to see that, and especially because everything's just been so different the past couple of years, to see that moment of normalness meant the world to us. To see them celebrate, but then also to see the student body so excited about something, because it's just been so different the last couple of years.”

Video of the shot quickly spread on social media with many posts including the hashtag “SCTop10,” which got ESPN’s attention.

Northwest Ohio high school sports made the top plays list for the second consecutive January. Last year, a Northview hockey goal was selected.

How many times has Bender watched her highlight?

“Multiple times, it just keeps getting better,” she said. “Every time I watch it, I look at something different, and it always gets better. I couldn't have done it without my team, though.”

Carter had to watch the clip a few times before the shock wore off.

“It was something that we're going to never forget, and truly for us as a staff, this is about the kids and our players getting that recognition, because they deserve it,” Carter said. “They're the ones that work hard, day in and day out. And they're the ones that executed at the end of the game when it meant the most.”