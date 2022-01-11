ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Anthony Wayne girls basketball has unforgettable moment on ESPN

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJE0G_0diYqE2600

Sandwiched between an NBA highlight and a women’s college hockey play on ESPN SportsCenter ’s top 10 plays was a game-winning buzzer-beater from an Ohio high school girls basketball game.

That school? Anthony Wayne.

Freshman Generals guard Elise Bender nailed the game-winning shot last Friday from just inside halfcourt as the clock ran out of time. Her catch-and-shoot heave sent Anthony Wayne fans into a craze as the Generals defeated defending Division II state champion Napoleon.

Later that night, Bender’s shot was slotted at No. 2 on the top plays.

“I did not think that it would do so well, but it was amazing that our team and our school even got ESPN,” Bender said.

Bender received a pass off two screens with 0.9 seconds to go, jump-stopped, and hurled the ball. As it hit the square on the backboard, she was confident it was going in.

Then, chaos ensued.

“We hit that shot and without hesitation, our student body was rushing the floor,” Anthony Wayne girls basketball coach Jami Carter said. “And to see that, and especially because everything's just been so different the past couple of years, to see that moment of normalness meant the world to us. To see them celebrate, but then also to see the student body so excited about something, because it's just been so different the last couple of years.”

Video of the shot quickly spread on social media with many posts including the hashtag “SCTop10,” which got ESPN’s attention.

Northwest Ohio high school sports made the top plays list for the second consecutive January. Last year, a Northview hockey goal was selected.

How many times has Bender watched her highlight?

“Multiple times, it just keeps getting better,” she said. “Every time I watch it, I look at something different, and it always gets better. I couldn't have done it without my team, though.”

Carter had to watch the clip a few times before the shock wore off.

“It was something that we're going to never forget, and truly for us as a staff, this is about the kids and our players getting that recognition, because they deserve it,” Carter said. “They're the ones that work hard, day in and day out. And they're the ones that executed at the end of the game when it meant the most.”

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
The Big Lead

Fans Brawl After Cowboys-49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba#Espn Sportscenter#Division Ii#Awgenerals1#Normalness#Aw Ladygenerals#Napcatsgbk#Nll Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy