Sports

Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

New Haven Register
 5 days ago

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, she...

